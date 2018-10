A common and complex form of arthritis that can affect anyone is known as gout. You may experience sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints (often the joint at the base of the big toe), if you have gout.

A gout attack can occur suddenly, often waking you up in the middle of the night which will make you feel that your big toe is on fire due to the lumpy deposits of uric acid. The affected joint is hot, swollen and tender and the pain will be unbearable.

If you are suffering from gout you may exhibit symptoms like inflammation and redness, limited range of motion due to which you will find it difficult to move your joints normally, a feeling of discomfort which can last for weeks and intense joint pain due to which you will find it difficult to do your real-world activities easily. This can wreck your peace of mind and well-being. Compared to women, men belonging to the age group of 40-45 can get affected from it. so, if you are suffering from gout just consult your doctor immediately and seek medical attention. You may also try these fool-proof hacks which will help you to deal with gout.