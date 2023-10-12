World Arthritis Day: A Comprehensive Guide To Delay The Early Onset Of Arthritis

Joint injuries, even seemingly minor ones, can increase the risk of developing arthritis later in life.

While arthritis might be influenced by various factors, adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly delay its early onset. Read on.

Arthritis, a condition characterized by joint inflammation, is a common ailment that affects millions of people worldwide. While certain factors like genetics and aging contribute to its onset, there are proactive steps individuals can take to delay its early appearance and maintain joint health. On this World Arthritis Day, here's a comprehensive guide on how to delay the early onset of arthritis:

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Excess weight puts added stress on joints, especially in the knees, hips, and feet. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced diet and regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of arthritis.

Stay Active

Regular physical activity keeps joints flexible and strengthens the muscles around them. Low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, and yoga are gentle on joints while promoting their overall health.

Protect Joints from Injury

Joint injuries, even seemingly minor ones, can increase the risk of developing arthritis later in life. Protect joints during sports and physical activities by using proper equipment and techniques.

Balanced Diet

A diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals is essential for joint health. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and can help maintain joint health.

Avoid Repetitive Movements

Repetitive movements or overuse of certain joints can contribute to arthritis. If your job involves repetitive motions, take regular breaks and practice joint-friendly exercises to counteract the strain.

Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol Consumption

Smoking has been linked to the onset of rheumatoid arthritis, while excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of gout, a form of arthritis. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can positively impact joint health.

Regular Health Check-ups

Regular medical check-ups can help detect early signs of arthritis. If you have a family history or are at a higher risk due to other factors, consult a healthcare professional for preventive measures.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation in the body, potentially affecting joint health. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation, deep breathing, or hobbies to keep stress levels in check.

Adequate Sleep

Quality sleep is essential for overall health, including joint health. During deep sleep, the body repairs joint tissues. Ensure you get 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night.

Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration is vital for joint lubrication and overall bodily functions. Drinking an adequate amount of water daily helps maintain joint flexibility.

In conclusion, while arthritis might be influenced by various factors, adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly delay its early onset. By maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, protecting joints, following a balanced diet, avoiding harmful habits, managing stress, and prioritizing regular health check-ups, individuals can empower themselves in the fight against arthritis. Remember, prevention and early intervention are key to ensuring a life with healthy, pain-free joints.

(This article is authored by Dr Rohit Lamba, Head of the Department & Senior Consultant, Department of Bone, Joint Replacement And Orthopedics, Sanar International Hospitals)

