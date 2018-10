ome of the common causes of arthritis are weight gain, genes, injury or overuse of joints, etc. © Shutterstock

Every year October 12th is celebrated as World Arthritis Day. Thus, here in this article, we are going to discuss Osteoarthritis (OA) causes, treatments and new solutions to prevent arthritis. Osteoarthritis is the most common chronic condition of the joints. It is also known as degenerative arthritis or degenerative joint disease. This condition can affect any joint, but it mainly occurs in knees, lower back neck, hips, finger joints, big toe and thumb bases. Cartilage covers the end of each bone in normal joints. However, another type of arthritis is an autoimmune disease, known as rheumatoid arthritis, in which your immune system attacks your joints. Arthritis is a very common problem among elderly people. But nowadays surprisingly young adults are also prone to arthritis and this happens due to their poor lifestyle and laziness.

What are the causes of OA?

An inflammatory process occurs in the body, enzymes and cytokines (proteins) damage the cartilage. In the final stage, cartilage wears off and one bone rub against another bone which leads to joint pain. Some of the common causes of arthritis are weight gain, genes, injury or overuse of joints, etc.

What are the symptoms of OA?

Sore or stiff joints, when a joint bends clicking or cracking sound, joint swelling, pain worsen at the end of the day, pain in the groin area or buttocks, grating sensation in the knee, swollen finger joints, pain at the base of the big toe, etc.

Here are the new solutions for OA:

Cardio: Physical activity is important to prevent arthritis pain. For cardio you can practise anything you like from Zumba to salsa, hiking to hula-hooping. However, initially, you can start with walking. Then after some time, you can start jogging. But if you feel that it is painful for you, then try something joint-friendly such as walking in a pool or swimming. Moderate to intense exercise is quite helful for arthritis.

Stretching: Gentle and sloe stretching of joints may lessen stiffness, improve flexibility, and reduce pain. To manage stiffness exercises such as tai chi and yoga are great ways.

Strength Training: To prevent arthris pain building muscles around the knees, core and shoulders is the best option. Especially, strength training using resistance bands is effective. So, try to practise body weight exercises like modified squats, push-ups, etc.