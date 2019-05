Over 400 children and 100 adults were tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) recently in Larkana, southern Pakistan, after a doctor Muzaffar Ghangharo, allegedly infected patients last month with the virus. The doctor himself is suffering from AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), the disease caused by HIV. According to the statement of Sikandar Memon, in charge of the AIDS control programme in the Sindh province of Pakistan, officials screened around 16,000 people from Larkana, out of whom 437 kids and 100 adults were diagnosed with HIV. The doctor is currently under police custody and the officials are investigating whether he intentionally spread the virus or not.

AIDS is a global health issue with a heavy death burden. According to a 2017 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 36.9 million people were living with HIV worldwide in that year. The death toll of HIV was 9,40,000 in 2017. The main reason behind these alarming numbers is the lack of awareness among people. Particularly in India, talking about HIV and AIDS is still considered as a taboo. This is what leads to delay in diagnosis and treatment.

In an effort to reduce the ever-increasing rate of AIDS all over the world, former US president Bill Clinton delivered a commencement speech on May 18, 1997 at the Morgan State University. Through his speech, Clinton tried to encourage health professionals and community members all over the world to identify an AIDS vaccine in the next 10 years and eradicate this deadly disease. Since then, 18th May is being celebrated as the World AIDS Vaccine Day in various countries to spread awareness about the need for an HIV vaccine.

WHAT IS AIDS?

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome is a disease caused by HIV. It is the last stage of an HIV infection. It impairs your defence mechanism significantly making you vulnerable to various fatal infections and diseases like cancer. If you experience sudden, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, pneumonia and diarrhoea for more than a week consult your doctor for sure. In some cases, depression could also be the sign of AIDS. Most of the times, people tend to confuse HIV with AIDS. Testing positive for HIV does not mean that you are suffering from AIDS. The first and second stage of HIV infection doesn’t give you AIDS. If the infection reaches the final stage, (stage 3), then only it turns into AIDS. In India, a span of 8 – 10 years is what it takes for an untreated HIV infection to turn into full-blown AIDS. A person with HIV can be categorised as an AIDS patient if he or she has more than two to three infections, has a low CD4 (white blood cells) count and very high viral load.

In most cases, HIV is transmitted sexually. However, it can be passed on during blood transfusion and breastfeeding too. Contaminated needles and razors can also be the culprits behind the spread of HIV infection.

THE VACCINE SCENARIO

Two decades have passed by after Clinton’s speech. However, the scientists are yet to find a vaccine that can prevent or treat AIDS. According to a report by WHO, over 30 HIV vaccines have been tested since 1987 but research is still going on to identify a preventive vaccine against this life-threatening condition. These vaccines are being tested for both preventive (for those who don’t have the HIV virus) and therapeutic (for those living with HIV virus) use.

In a recent study conducted at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, the researchers noted that injecting HIV vaccine (a replica of the HIV virus) in small doses over a period of time can lead to a stronger immune response as compared to the traditional way of delivering the vaccine. In the study, the researchers assessed three immunization strategies: Traditional strategy, osmotic pump strategy and an escalating dose strategy. In the traditional method, one big shot of the vaccine was given to the patient while in the osmotic pump strategy, the vaccine was gradually delivered via a time-release drug pill. In the last strategy, animals were injected with partial doses of the vaccine on every alternate day for a period of 12 days. The results showed that those who were given the traditional vaccine reported a lousy immune response whereas the other two slow releases of vaccine increased the number of antibodies inside the participants’ bodies resulting in a better immune response.

PROTECTION AGAINST AIDS

In the absence of any cure and preventive vaccine for AIDS, it becomes essential for us to be extra cautious about this fatal disease to keep it at bay. With World AIDS Vaccine Day being observed today, we tell you about safe practices that will help you keep HIV at bay and the treatment options available in India.

Practise safe sex

Using condom for sex is a must to keep HIV at bay. Make sure that your condom hasn’t crossed the expiry date. As for women, if you are using a lubricant, make sure it is water-based, not oil-based. An oil-based lubricant can damage or break the condom increasing your risk of getting sexually transmitted infections like HIV. However, you need to be extra cautious if your partner is infected by HIV.

Use a clean needle

Every time you take an injection, make sure that you are using a new needle. Also, avoid sharing it with others. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV virus can stay up to 42 days in a used needle.

Treatment options that you can avail

As of now, no cure is available for HIV/AIDS. However, various drugs in combination are used to tame the virus. There are five classes of anti-HIV drugs which block the function of these viruses in different ways. The best option is to combine at least three drugs from two classes to prevent HIV strains from becoming immune to single drugs.

The classes of anti-HIV drugs include:

Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs): They disable a protein HIV requires to replicate itself. Examples include efavirenz, etravirine and nevirapine.

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs): HIVs use certain building blocks to multiply. NRTIs are the defective versions of these building blocks. Examples include Abacavir, the combination drugs emtricitabine and tenofovir, and lamivudine and zidovudine.

Protease inhibitors (PIs): They block the function of protease, another protein that HIV uses replicate itself. Examples include atazanavir, darunavir, fosamprenavir and ritonavir.

Entry or fusion inhibitors: These drugs don’t allow HIV enter CD4 cells. Examples include enfuvirtide and maraviroc.