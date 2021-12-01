World AIDS Day 2021: The Connection Between Nutrition And Managing HIV / AIDS

On this World AIDS Day, here's a look at a list of dietary dos and don'ts that can benefit individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

AIDS is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and as the name suggests, it attacks the body's immune system, slowing down its capability to fight off infections. India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world, which makes the count of people living with HIV close to a whopping 2.1 million. The diagnosis is usually a devastating blow to most people as it is a tricky and complex disease to manage. For those suffering with HIV/AIDS, lifelong medication is a harsh reality, however, in order to supplement the body's ability to keep its immune system strong, diet and nutrition plays a key role.

Foods with high levels of antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that can prevent/slow down damage to our cells caused by free radicals and unstable molecules. Certain fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants that are known for their ability to protect the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. Berries, red cabbage, beans, beetroots, green leafy vegetables such as kale, are all options that can prove to be a rich source of antioxidants. For those living with HIV, 5-6 servings of fruits and vegetables every day is the recommended standard.

Lean Protein

Protein is a necessary nutrient that helps the body to build muscle and a strong immune system. And for those trying to manage HIV/AIDS, healthier protein options such as fish, eggs and chicken are highly recommended. For vegetarians, paneer (cottage cheese), beans and nuts can also be good sources of protein intake.

Carbs are the fuel

Carbohydrates provide the body with the energy it needs to function. The immune system of a person with HIV needs to work harder to battle infections and this requires more energy. This is why fibrous whole grains such as oats and brown rice serve the purpose fueling the body with the energy it needs to tackle infections.

Limiting salt and sugar intake

HIV may raise one's chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. In such cases, excessive sugar or salt intake can be hard to manage for the body. Avoiding excess amounts of processed food, sugar and sugar substitutes, along with keeping the count of sodium under 2,300 milligrams per day, are easy ways to keep salt-sugar intake in check.

Low fat dairy products

Good fats can help the immune system to remain strong and defend itself against infections. Aiming for smaller portions of low-fat dairy products or low-fat lactose free products, for those who are lactose intolerant, is recommended.

Drink plenty of fluids

HIV patients should drink at least 8 10 glasses of water, if not more. This helps to avoid dehydration, and reduces tiredness, and helps to tackle the side effects of daily medication. Plain water can also be substituted with a few glasses of fluids like coconut water or lemon water.

Following these simple diet and nutrition tips can help to manage HIV/AIDS better. Good nutrition can eventually help to promote improved patient self-care and lead to a better quality of life.

(This article is authored by Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness and Nutrition Expert)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belongs to the author and viewers are advised to exercise discretion and take a doctor's advice when following the tips.