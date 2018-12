According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV still continues to be a major global public health issue, claiming more than 35 million lives so far. In the year 2017, 940 000 people lost their lives due to HIV-related causes globally. HIV infection is detected via rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), which detect the presence or absence of HIV antibodies. Often, these tests provide same-day test results, which are necessary for same-day diagnosis and early treatment and care purpose.

According to the WHO, In the year 2017, an estimated about 47 per cent of new infections occurred among key populations and their partners. Also, it is estimated that only 75 per cent of people with HIV know their status currently. Between the year 2000-2017, new HIV infections reportedly fell by 36 per cent, and HIV-related deaths fell by 38 per cent with 11.4 million lives saved due to ART in the same period.

According to the National AIDS Control Organisation, as per India’s HIV Estimation 2017 report, National adult (15–49 years) HIV prevalence in India is estimated at 0.22 per cent (0.16 per cent – 0.30 per cent) in the year 2017. In the year 2017, adult HIV prevalence is estimated at 0.25 per cent (0.18-0.34) among males and at 0.19 per cent (0.14-0.25) among females. The adult HIV prevalence at national level has continued its steady decline from an estimated peak of 0.38 per cent in the year 2001-03 through 0.34 per cent in the year 2007, 0.28 in the year 2012 and 0.26 per cent in the year 2015 to 0.22 per cent in the year 2017. Hence, people living with HIV find it difficult to cope with it. Here, we tell you how you can improve your emotional health on learning that you are suffering from HIV.

You might get scared, sad and angry on knowing that you have HIV and that can further cause AIDS. You will experience many emotions at a time which you will find it difficult to control. That emotional outburst will take a toll on your health. Hence, your depression, anxiety and stress should be tackled on time.

Here’s the connection between depression and HIV

People with HIV will often find it difficult to deal with the news. It can snatch away their peace and take a toll on their productivity too. Also, still there is a lot of stigma attached to it. Do you know that people suffering from HIV are at the risk of depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? If the person is rejected by the family and friends and fear of shame and rejection can lead to depression. Many people may also get stressed out due to the HIV management as well. For some people taking medicines can also be a reminder that they have HIV and it needs to be taken care off. Owing to which they can also experience many emotions like guilt, sadness, anger and fear. Thus, depression and stress can wreak your well-being and weaken your immunity. Thus, there are few strategies which will help you to bid adieu to your stress and enhance your emotional well-being.

You can talk to your near and dear ones

It will be stressful for you to not to one-up about your HIV status. You will have to confide it. Or else, you will tend to isolate yourself and this can be problematic. So, just gain some support from your family and tell them.

You can also join a support group

You should try to educate yourself and your family about the disease, its progression and management. This will help you to overcome your fear and lead a healthy life.

You can consult your expert

In case, you are feeling depressed, anxious, sad and frustrated then talk to your expert for a proper guidance. He/ she may help you to deal with it in a positive way. You should accept it and fight it rather than giving up on it. Be positive, think positive and have an optimistic approach towards it.

You can meditate and exercise

These two things can help you to up your emotional and physical health. Try to do it at least for half-and-hour and you will surely feel better.