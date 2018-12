According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Globally and 36.9 million people living with HIV in 2017, are living with HIV. By the end of the year 2017, 21.7 million people got antiretroviral treatment. While 59 per cent of people living with HIV were given antiretroviral treatment in the year 2017. Though, this number illustrates a formidable success in HIV treatment scale-up, nearly half of all people who are in need are still waiting for their treatment.

According to the WHO, It is estimated that only 75 per cent of people with HIV know is aware of their status currently. Reportedly, there is no cure for HIV infection. But, effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs can control the virus and prevent transmission of it so that people who are suffering from HIV, and those at substantial risk, can lead healthy and productive lives. Also, people who are suffering from HIV can slow down their infections, if they do some lifestyle modifications. Living with HIV can be challenging. So, people should seek their expert’s advise and follow a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly.

According to the WHO, The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) tends to target your immune system and weakens the defence systems against infections and few types of cancer. Since, the virus destroys and impairs the functioning of your immune cells, gradually people will become immunodeficient. Immunodeficiency can increase susceptibility to a wide range of infections, cancers and some other ailments that people with healthy immune systems can fight off. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), is the most advanced stage of HIV infection. Are you aware that AIDS is defined by the progression of certain cancers, infections, or other severe clinical manifestations? Yes, you have heard us here! So, if you are diagnosed with HIV, just speak to your doctor about the right kind of diet and fitness routine you should opt for.

Here, we tell you how exercise will benefit the people suffering from HIV:

Exercise will help HIV patients to destroy their stress, increase their appetite, can help them to regulate their bowel movements. enhance their blood lung capacity, circulation, pump up their heart rate, increase their bone mineral density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Furthermore, doing a fitness activity on a regular basis can help them manage their cholesterol levels and stay energetic.

This is how you can choose a suitable exercise routine for you:

• You should talk to your doctor and expert and brief them about your past exercise record and injuries, before opting for any exercise program. This will give them a better idea of your fitness level. Speak to them about your medical conditions so that they can design an appropriate fitness program for you.

• You will be given an exercise program which you will have to follow religiously and exercise for around half-and-hour to an hour. Thus, doing so can help you to keep fatal health problems like colon cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and so on, away. You will have to be consistent and patient.

Which exercises HIV patients can do: You can do resistance training, aerobic exercise, brisk walking, walking and so on.

What do you need to know about resistance training?

For people with HIV, resistance or strength training is vital because it can help offset the loss of muscle caused by the disease. You can opt for barbells, dumbbells, or machines in your gym. You can also exercise at home with household objects like milk and water containers, plastic bottles and so on. But, remember that you should do it under your expert’s guidance. To build strong muscles, you can do push-ups or pull-ups. Keep in mind that you should follow a proper diet chart before and after your fitness routine.

What do you need to know about aerobic exercise?

You must be knowing that aerobic exercise can help you to strengthen your lungs and heart. You can go for jogging, running, walking, swimming, and cycling, which can benefit you. It can help you to increase your heart rate and the rate and depth of your breathing, thus, then it will increases how much blood and oxygen your heart pumps to those muscles.

Take these precautions while exercising:

• Don’t go overboard: Avoid exercising if you experience, muscle cramps, in case of any injury, pain and aches.

• Enjoy your exercise routine and don’t stress about it. Don’t push yourself to a limit where your body tends to give up.

• To prevent lethargy and if you think that your fitness routine is getting monotonous, try different forms of strength training, cardiovascular, flexibility and aerobic exercises.