The immune system of our body system is a very vital part and its subsidence can often plague the entire human. “It is a host defence mechanism to the several foreign infections and diseases that attack or outbreak our body. It protects us from numerous bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, and from the growth of a tumour and cancer cells. The immune system of our body is made up of several tissues, organs and special interdependent cell types,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre. She highlights the transmission, treatment and so on.

Whereas, HIV is a Virus that directly pounces on the immune system of the body thereby leaving it damaged and blemished. Once infected by this virus, has lifelong effects and this virus kills several vital cells and can also lead to infects, cancers and life-threatening problems. However, the disease that can be caused through this virus called as AIDS (Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome) which is the extreme stage of this infection.

Transmission

This virus is usually transmitted through blood transfusions or even through breastfeeding.

It can also be transmitted by sharing the same tattoo equipment. Unsterilized tattoo equipment can lead people to this problem.

Sexual activities without protection is also a common course of transmission of this problem.

By using the same syringes or needles those have already been used.

Anything open that leads to transference of blood from one body to another.

Symptoms

The symptoms of this disease cannot be shown even after the virus has bombarded the host. Some light symptoms that may show HIV Infection are fever, headaches, body aches, fever, sore throat and even sweats at night. The symptoms that show HIV Stage 3 or AIDS are extreme weight loss. The symptoms that show HIV Stage 3 or AIDS are extreme weight loss, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, dry cough and even blurred vision. If these symptoms are left untreated, they can lead the infected prone to several problems as the virus contributes in collapsing the entire immune system.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of this problem is only possible through blood tests since the virus is contained in the blood. If the problem is pertained to someone, the blood screen shows it as HIV Positive.

Cure

There is no such treatment or cure to this problem but there are treatments that can definitely reduce its advancement. But most of the people living with the problem of HIV are still unaware about the infection. Thus, the theme of the year ‘Know Your Status’, is very much relevant for ensuring that the people of the world are healthy and fit. It is very important that this World AIDS Day we all check our status too!