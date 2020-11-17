Not just shift work affects your family and social life but it can also lead to many chronic diseases and illnesses. A major study has warned that shift workers especially those working permanently in the night rotation may be at increased risk of moderate to severe asthma. According to the study published in the journal Thorax around one in five employees in the developed world works permanent or rotating night shifts. The researchers from University of Manchester in the UK wanted to find out if shift work might also be associated with an increased risk of asthma and/or its severity.