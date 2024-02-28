Working Night Shifts? Here's How It Can Affect The Health Of Women

VERIFIED

There is a risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, because of impaired circadian rhythms due to night shifts. Sleep deprivation is known to increase sympathetic activity, which is known to cause systemic or essential hypertension.

Doing night shifts requires immense discipline and drive. Many industries have graveyard shifts to cater to their round-the-clock services. For women, doing night shifts can cause a great deal of damage to their health. Today, women are working in many sectors that require them to work odd hours like healthcare (as doctors and nurses), call centers, customer care services, BPO, IT operators, emergency services like police force, transportation, TV and broadcast, pilots and aviation, military, among others. According Dr Shruti Ugran, consultant gyn-endoscopist and minimal invasive gynecologist (MIG) at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Mumbai, those working in the night shift face severe physical, mental, menstrual, reproductive, and social issues.

Physical Health Issues

According to the doctor, long nights and a lack of sleep are a 'perfect cocktail for weight gain', and poor diet and lack of physical activity add to this cocktail. Limited food options are available at night, which causes women to adhere to irregular meal timings, skipping entire meals, excessively consuming tea and coffe (>3 cups a day), snacking on processed foods and beverages. "Most night workers tend to have a diet deficient in mean energy, carbs, proteins, and calcium, and high in fats. Night shift workers are more prone to diabetes mellitus. Normally, during sleep, we are fasting, so our brain uses glucose in an insulin-dependent manner for basic functions of the body. Women doing night shifts have a hampered mechanism, low glucose tolerance and high insulin resistance. This leads to more risks of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome," the doctor explained. The doctor also said that there is a risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, because of impaired circadian rhythms due to night shifts. Sleep deprivation is known to increase sympathetic activity, which is known to cause systemic or essential hypertension. Then, there may be gastric issues like dyspepsia, gastritis, peptic ulcers, diarrhea, constipation, and loss of appetite due to the tendency to nibble rather than have full meals, coupled with increased intake of sodium, sugars, and carbs from processed foods and drinks, and increased caffeine intake. Pain in the neck, shoulders, back, and knee pain are some chronic issues. Too much light exposure at night decreases the production of melatonin, which increases the chances of breast and colorectal cancer in women on night shifts. Chronic lack of sleep can cause fatigue and increase the chances of needle stick injuries in nurses and other injuries in women employed in sectors operating machinery. Other minor health issues are eye strain and dry eyes, hearing issues, overall early ageing, headache, and migraines, increased chances of respiratory illnesses, chronic fatigue syndrome.

Reproductive Health Issues

It has been seen that disruption of circadian rhythms can affect menstrual cycles, exacerbate premenstrual syndrome symptoms, and contribute to hormonal imbalances. Irregular sleep patterns may impact fertility and reproductive health in both males and females, especially in nurses. "As nurses strive to provide quality care during nighttime hours, it is crucial to prioritise their reproductive well-being. Awareness of the potential risks associated with night shifts is essential for timely intervention. This includes education on managing stress, optimising sleep routines, fostering healthy lifestyle choices, and promoting open communication about reproductive health concerns," Dr Ugran pointed out.

Mental Well-Being

It has been observed among nurses, particularly, that disruption of circadian rhythm can lead to increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression among those doing night shifts. The constant exposure to artificial light and irregular sleep patterns can also contribute to mood disorders and a sense of isolation. Emergencies during night shifts can further exacerbate mental health challenges for nurses, the doctor said.

TRENDING NOW

Some Health Tips For Night Shift Workers

Adequate rest before starting a night shift is essential for maintaining alertness and cognitive function. Creating a sleep-conducive environment, such as using blackout curtains or wearing earplugs, can help improve the quality and duration of sleep during the day.

Staying hydrated is vital for nurses working night shifts. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and decreased concentration.

Choosing nutrient-dense snacks like fruits, nuts, or granola bars can provide sustained energy without causing an energy crash later on in the shift.