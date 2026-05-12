Working long hours? New study warns of dangerous ‘stress fat’ and rising obesity risk

A new study links long working hours to stress-related fat gain and obesity, warning employees about serious health risks from workplace stress.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 12, 2026 8:12 PM IST

Working long hours (Image AI Generated)

Late night work every day could be worse than just making you tired. According to a new study, excessive working hours may mean that the body is storing more "stress fat" in particular around the stomach. Overworkers may be more susceptible to obesity due to stress, lack of activity, sleeping poorly and eating poorly, researchers say.

Study links longer working hours with higher obesity rates

This new study, which is published by The National Library of Medicine on Obesity, has been based on data from 33 countries and spanning a period of over 30 years. But the researchers also discovered that there was a correlation with longer working hours, and higher obesity rates in the countries that had them. The researchers say that as little as a 20% reduction in working hours may help to reduce obesity.

How stress hormones contribute to belly fat?

Stress is one of the major factors. Stress hormone, or cortisol, is secreted by the body to a higher degree when it is very busy. Excess cortisol can trigger the body to deposit fat, particularly around the abdomen where internal organs are housed (visceral fat).

Stress hormones contribute to belly fat

This "stress fat" isn't a matter of looks, experts say. The visceral fat is associated with such serious health issues as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and metabolic disorders.

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Poor lifestyle habits linked to long working hours

According to scientists, long working hours impact the health of people in a number of ways. Overtired individuals tend to not exercise, not get enough sleep, and relying on quick meals and sugary snacks to give them energy. Stress can also lead to more cravings for comfort foods. These habits promote weight gain over the long term and make it more difficult to lose fat.

Previous studies, reported in the International Journal of Obesity, also revealed that the risk of transitioning from a normal weight to an overweight weight increases with working 55 hours or more per week.

Businesses and governments should start taking a closer look at work-life balance, health experts now say. Others have advocated for work hours to be shorter as well, because they believe that more time off could lead people to be more physically active, get more rest, cook healthier meals, and lower their stress.

Tips to reduce stress-related weight gain

There are a couple of easy steps that doctors suggest you take to minimize the effects of stress weight gain. Some of these are frequent breaks during work, sufficient sleep (7 hours), walking or stretching throughout the day, a balanced diet, and physical activity. Any lifestyle changes, no matter how small, can help to regulate the levels of cortisol and to promote good health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or professional health advice. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding stress, obesity, or related health concerns.

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