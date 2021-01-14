Work hard but don’t get addicted to work. Being a workaholic can take a heavy toll on your physical and mental health and put you at risk of serious health issues. Workaholics are at higher risk of developing depression anxiety or sleep disorder revealed a new study reported by IANS. The study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that people with higher work addiction risk have twice the risk of developing depression compared to people with low work addiction risk. Also workers with high work addiction risk have lower sleep quality compared to workers