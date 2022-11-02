Tips for work-life balance

Work Life Balance Of Doctors: How Did COVID-19 Affect That

Doctors are ensuring that mental health should be put on priority, especially as they themselves experienced stress and various related situations during the pandemic.

The ABC of psychological health revolves around affect, behaviour and cognition, in a given situation. Read on to know more.

The complex issue of work-life balance of professionals has been brought to the fore during the pandemic of COVID-19. The profession at maximum risk of catching the virus were invariably the ones who treated it among other patients- the doctors. They worked under constant pressure in high risk situations where the death rate and the fear of death were considerably high. Studies reveal that emotional exhaustion and fatigue led to feelings of being overburdened and overwhelmed. Symptoms of stress, anxiety, despair, helplessness and burnout impacted the personal and work life during this time. In such a situation, taking time out for self, regular breaks, while maintaining a schedule, helped many doctors cope with the situation. Some even sought therapy for a cathartic release of emotions and tried to find refuge in mindfulness/meditations.

Re-balancing wellness

Some anxiety or stress is a part of daily work-life. It can be managed by self-help tools also. Today there are apps, meditations, sleep stories, sleep sounds and tips for managing emotions. One can find these on online forums and websites. There are many self-assessment tests that can help you gauge your stress, anxiety and happiness quotient. These can help you check and rebalance your well-being.

A changing scenario

Various doctors have now started putting emphasis on the importance of mental health. They are ensuring that mental health should be put on priority, especially as they themselves experienced stress and various related situations during the pandemic. The attitude towards health and healthy behaviour is undergoing an evolution, which enables people across various walks of life to openly talk about mental wellness/illness issues. Today, doctors report that they receive a large clientele who wants to seek help for issues like physical-emotional-psychological distress, fatigue, sleep problems, adjustment issues, etc. The demand for emotional and psychological needs has risen multifold. Numerous doctors and healthcare professionals are now reaching out for referrals to the psychologists for counselling and therapy services for their clients.

Certain factors that may influence the mental health of any individual include self-esteem, confidence, health of family and self, break up or a loss of a loved one, abuse, sleep, quality of life etc. The ABC of psychological health revolves around affect, behaviour and cognition, in a given situation. These aspects directly reflect one's life.

Tips for work-life balance

Some tips for maintaining a healthy work life balance include-

Maintaining a routine : Scheduling your day is an important part of the life cycle. It enables the body and mind to build and maintain a balance.

: Scheduling your day is an important part of the life cycle. It enables the body and mind to build and maintain a balance. Taking regular breaks : The mind and body needs a recess from the fatigue created. It's also allows one to avoid over indulgence in any activity or thought.

: The mind and body needs a recess from the fatigue created. It's also allows one to avoid over indulgence in any activity or thought. Physical exercise : The most important and highly recommended activity is any form of physical activity. Your body requires 20-30 mins of it daily!

: The most important and highly recommended activity is any form of physical activity. Your body requires 20-30 mins of it daily! Creating healthy boundaries: It may include to segregate the work life and domestic/social life. Not doing work, post the office hours is an important boundary to create. Spending time with family and friends helps with healthy relationships with individuals around.

It may include to segregate the work life and domestic/social life. Not doing work, post the office hours is an important boundary to create. Spending time with family and friends helps with healthy relationships with individuals around. Declutter : Organising various sectors in life brings clarity. Having a better understanding of self, beliefs and the value systems, gives better definition of self.

: Organising various sectors in life brings clarity. Having a better understanding of self, beliefs and the value systems, gives better definition of self. Learning to say NO: If your body doesn't allow it, if your mind is fighting against it-- it is okay to refuse a task or request politely!

(This article is authored by Shreya Malik, Lead Clinical Psychologist, Lissun)

