Work From Home Spikes Sick Scapula Syndrome Cases Among Young Adults

Covid-19 has forced people to work from home, which is leading to a lot of health problems. Doctors have noticed increasing incidences of sick scapula syndrome among young adults.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to work remotely. Data suggests that most people are happy with the change and would want to continue working from home. While people try to adjust to the new normal, doctors have witnessed a rise in new cases of worsening back, neck and shoulder among young adults. According to Dr Raghu Nagaraj, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics and Bone and Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, that there has been a 20-25 per cent increase in occurrences of Sick Scapula Syndrome in young persons aged 30-45 years since the advent of WFH culture and lockdown during the pandemic.

Poor Sitting Posture Or Continued Sitting Main Culprits

As per the experts, the present work-from-home culture (WFH), which promotes improper sitting posture and continuous sitting for long periods of time without a break, has resulted in such situations among ordinary workers. Dr Shubhang Aggarwal, Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and Founder, NHS Hospital, Jalandhar, told IANS, "the number of cases of musculoskeletal issues either due to inactivity or over-exercise have been seen throughout the lockdown. And the ones related to bad posture are being seen, especially now when offline physical sitting in offices has started and the posture changes that we had adapted our bodies to during work from home, need to be changed."

What Is Sick Scapula Syndrome?

Sick scapula syndrome, also known as Scapular Dyskinesis, is the abnormal functionality/flexibility of the scapula (shoulder bone) inside the shoulder joint. The humerus (upper arm bone), the scapula (shoulder bone), and the clavicle (collarbone) make up the shoulder joint, which is similar to a ball-and-socket joint (collarbone). The ball that fits inside the glenoid of the scapula is shaped by the humerus' highest point. Pain and difficulties moving the shoulder or arm are the most typical symptoms of the problem.

Lifestyle Modifications Can Help

Sick scapula syndrome has become more common, especially among IT professionals, receptionists, and desk employees, and requires careful monitoring to diagnose. Once a problem has been identified, aggressive behavioural modification combined with exercise can help.

Poor posture during work and prolonged muscle action may strain the scapula or adjacent areas in a work-from-home scenario. Being conscious of restoring excellent posture standing and sitting appropriately when doing daily activities, warm-up and cool-down processes before and after exercises, and avoiding a range of motion when lifting, particularly overhead, may be beneficial.

