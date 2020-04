You may be tempted to make your bed or your sofa your work station. Please avoid this if you want to save yourself from the pains of a backache and low productivity. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven almost the entire workforce in the country to their homes. Other than professionals in the essential services department, everybody else is now working from home. The situation is no better in other parts of the world either. Because of the unknown nature of the current pandemic, nobody is taking any chances and diligently following all safety protocols as advised by governments and oganisations. The work from home policy adopted by companies and organisations is in keeping with social distancing measures that is so important to contain the spread of the deadly contagion.

But this brings us to a few problems that you may encounter as a result of this sudden disruption in routine. You are just not used to working from home. You don’t have the infrastructure, and nor do you have the environment that you get in an office. Moreover, this is all unplanned and you have never made any arrangements for such a situation. On top of all this, there are many distractions when you are in your home and you may be tempted to take things a little too easy. All this can affect your productivity. While there are many things that are beyond your control, you can still try and ensure that you give your best in such circumstance.

Let us see how you can do that.

Don’t let work-from-home burn you out

If you have a 9 to 5 job then follow this timing when you are working from home also. This will ensure productivity and you will also not feel exploited. Giving in to flexibility sometimes is okay. But if this becomes the norm then your productivity will suffer because it will drain you physically. You will end up feeling too tired to do anything else. It can lead to health problems like insomnia and stress. So set consistent timings and get your work done on time as you would in office. Alternatively, see when you are most productive and work around that.

Another factor that could give you a work-from-home burnout could be too less family and leisure time. So, manage your day in such a manner that your work and personal life fall in two separate time slots. It is important to have time off. You need to mentally free yourself from work related stress and worries. Otherwise, you will not be able to give your best to your work. If you give too many hours to your work, you run the risk of suffering from a burnout. Since, you don’t know how long this lockdown will last, be sure to take time out for personal things and activities too.

Keep back pain at bay

You may be tempted to make your bed your work station. Please avoid this if you want to save yourself from the pains of a backache. Lounging on your bed while working is not a good idea. It will put too much pressure on your spine and you will end up with a bad pain in your lower back. Moreover, this unnatural working position will also put stress on your shoulders and neck. So, get a desk and chair and sit properly while working.

Make sure your concentration is intact

Make it a rule that your kids maintain decorum around you while you are working. If you have to concentrate on a work report while your kids are yelling and fighting, it will add to your stress and you will just end up yelling at them. It adds to stress and anxiety and is not good for your mental health. So, draw some boundaries and stick to it.

Maintain proper meal timing

This is very important. You may forget to eat while working or feel too lazy to cook during the day. So, plan your meals in advance and make sure that you eat at regular intervals. This will keep you healthy and fit and you will not suffer from any health problems.

Have a pain-free neck

Maintain your posture while working from home. Sit at a desk and keep your laptop or computer at a proper height and distance. This way you will avoid neck pain. If you place your laptop on your thighs, you will have to look down. This can give you spondylitis. So maintain proper posture.

Don’t let your legs ache

If you are working from home, you may sometimes forget to get up at regular intervals. Sitting for too long can give you swelling in your legs. This is called dependent edema and it happens when fluid accumulates in your tissues. So be sure to get up at take a walk every hour or so.