Work From Home And Mental Health: Employees May Experience Higher Rate Of Psychological Problems

Work From Home And Mental Health: Employees May Experience Higher Rate Of Psychological Problems

Studies state that indefinite work from home has lead to higher rates of mental health problems in people, especially after the pandemic.

The concept of 'work from home' officially came into being during the COVID-19 pandemic when there were no other option. But even now, when COVID-19 is no longer a threat, many organisations and companies are stressing on either a full time work from home model or a hybrid work model. This not only saves a lot of expenses for the employees but for the company as well. On top of that it comes with lot of health benefits too like les exposure to pollution and UV rays, lesser vehicles on the road which serves our environment, more time to spend with family members and ability to work under flexible routines.

But, let us not forget that full work from home can severely impact mental health. Not everyone lives with their families, for them, the isolation can cause severe loneliness. Moreover, many people have uncomfortable living situations and not a proper workspace. These people benefit more from an office environment and denying them that can impact their mental health and productivity. What are the other impacts of working from home? Let us find out.

How Does Working From Home Affect Us?

Office work space provides mental support of superiors, colleagues and friends. This is something that we cannot find during work from home and that will make people feel lonely and unable and unwilling to communicate. The sudden lack of communication and support might make people feel that they have no one to turn to if and when they are in crisis.

TRENDING NOW

Adapting To The New Environment Takes Time

It takes time to adjust to the work from home environment especially if it is a sudden switch. Not everyone has a proper work space and enough privacy to ensure maximum productivity. Family is good but they can also hamper mood and productivity.

Excess Technology Use

The only form of communication with workers is through technology and this increases the amount of tech use every single day. On normal work from office day, this is something people try to restrict. But, work from home will not allow that and excess tech use is also not good for health. It can also lead to fatigue.

Could Lead To Anxiety, Stress And Depression

Virtual connections and conversations are a great boon for keeping in touch with long distance families, relatives and friends. But, it cannot permanently replace in person conversations and contact. Studies show that isolation links with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and other somatic symptoms.

You may like to read

Blurring of Boundaries

When people are working from home indefinitely, they basically have no specific routine. Many people are unable to finish their work within the stipulated 9 hours because there is no rush to leave office. Many people end up working all day and taking up extra work as well. There is no balance and the boundaries between work and home start to become blurry. Some people even multitask with their office work and home work, because of which they too end up working all day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES