Women's Reproductive Health: 6 Important Things Women Must Know About Their Reproductive Health

Things Women Must Know About Their Reproductive Health

Understanding and taking care of reproductive health is crucial for women. Here are six important things women should know.

Dear women, are you sure you know everything about your reproductive health? Infertility is one of the most common and sensitive issues. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 185 million are dealing with various infertility issues worldwide, mostly due to the stigma attached to the topic and lack of awareness. Most of these individuals, especially women, don't get enough information or knowledge about their reproductive health in general. Which leaves them helpless to understand the basis of their own body, leaving them facing issues with shock and stress.

We spoke to Dr Muskaan Chhabra, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, to understand more about issues that women face while understanding their reproductive health. After all, it is important to have detailed knowledge about your body in order to make it function better and serve you a better life.

Female Reproductive Health: What You Need To Know

How much do you know about your reproductive health? Let's do a reality check. Below mentioned are some of the important things every woman should know about her reproductive health to enjoy a happy life:

Menstrual Cycle and Normal Changes

Familiarize yourself with your menstrual cycle, including the length, duration, and any changes that occur. Understand what is considered normal, such as cycle length between 21 and 35 days and bleeding lasting 2 to 7 days. This knowledge helps identify potential issues or irregularities.

Contraception Options

Be aware of various contraceptive methods available, including barrier methods, hormonal methods, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and permanent solutions like sterilization. Understand how each method works, its effectiveness, and potential side effects to make informed decisions about contraception that align with your lifestyle and reproductive goals.e

Reproductive System Anatomy

Educate yourself about the female reproductive system's basic anatomy, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, cervix, and vagina. Understanding this anatomy helps in recognizing potential abnormalities or symptoms of reproductive health issues.

Importance of Regular Check-Ups

Schedule regular visits with a gynaecologist or healthcare provider for routine check-ups, even if you feel healthy. Regular screenings for conditions like cervical cancer (Pap smear), breast cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are crucial for early detection and timely treatment if necessary.

Sexual Health and STI Prevention

Learn about sexual health, safe sexual practices, and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Knowledge about STIs, their symptoms, transmission, and available treatments empowers women to protect themselves and their partners.

Fertility and Family Planning

Understand the basics of fertility and factors that can affect it, such as age, underlying medical conditions, and lifestyle choices. If you plan to have children in the future, consider learning about fertility awareness methods, ovulation tracking, and the impact of lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and smoking on fertility.

Disclaimer: Remember, these points provide a starting point, but it's always recommended to consult with a fertility and a gynaecologist specialist for personalized advice and to address any specific concerns about your reproductive health.

