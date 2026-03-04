Women’s cardiovascular disease to rise sharply by 2050 - Cardiologist shares revention blueprint every woman needs

Dr Priya Palimkar

Heart Diseases In Women: For many decades, heart diseases have remained the leading cause of death for women, yet this issue remains largely unknown within the women's health domain. Most women view cardiovascular diseases as an issue affecting men alone. What makes the current projections particularly troubling is that this increase is largely attributed to modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, and dietary habits. These are not uncommon conditions; rather, they are fast becoming common across all age groups, even the younger women.

The Hidden Role of High Blood Pressure and Obesity

High blood pressure remains the most critical risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. If left untreated, high blood pressure can silently damage the blood vessels, leading to heart attacks, strokes, kidney diseases, and heart failures. In the same vein, the rising incidence of obesity, especially central obesity, has been strongly implicated as a risk factor for insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, which are known accelerators of atherosclerosis. In the midst of balancing professional, family, and social demands, women often find it easy to ignore their own health needs, placing it last on the priority list. Alas, the heart keeps score.

Women Have Unique and Age-Specific Risk Factors

Another key factor is that women have distinct and age-specific risks. For example, pregnancy-induced diabetes, preeclampsia, or hypertension are not just complications that occur during pregnancy. They are, in fact, precursors for future heart disease. Menopause also has its own effects, like a rise in cholesterol levels and the development of visceral fat. However, it is important that a comprehensive prevention program takes into account the risks that occur during menopause, rather than considering heart disease as a disease that occurs later in life.

Prevention Begins With Knowing Your Numbers

The encouraging truth is that the majority of cardiovascular disease is preventable. The blueprint for prevention is neither exotic nor inaccessible. It begins with understanding your numbers: blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, cholesterol levels, body mass index, and waist size. Annual health check-ups are not discretionary activities. Detection of disease is a precursor to intervention, often prior to the onset of symptoms.

Lifestyle Changes: The Cornerstone of Heart Protection

Lifestyle changes remain the mainstay in prevention. The key dietary modifications include a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats, while avoiding processed and sugary foods. Equally important is restricting salt intake to less than 5 grams per day, as excess sodium significantly raises blood pressure and increases the long-term risk of heart attacks and strokes. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, which is beneficial for vascular health, weight control, and insulin sensitivity, should be achieved weekly. Sleep, which should be for seven to eight hours, has a surprisingly powerful effect on controlling blood pressure and metabolism. Cessation of smoking, in any form, is a must.

Why Stress Management Is a Heart-Saving Strategy

However, stress management is equally important. Stress can lead to high cortisol and blood pressure, which can cause inflammation and damage to the blood vessels. Mindfulness techniques, social support networks, and stress-relieving techniques are not luxuries; they are cardio protective strategies.

The expected increase in women's CVD by 2050 is a call to action a call to action that we can seize and write a new story. We can seize this chance by creating awareness, by being disciplined with our lifestyle habits, and by receiving medical care for our CVD. We need women to understand that taking care of our hearts is not selfish; it is fundamental. A healthy heart is the foundation of our families, our work lives, our communities, and our futures. We need to protect our hearts now.

This article is authored by Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune.

