Covid-19 caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 mainly attacks the respiratory system but it can sometimes behave in an unpredictable manner and can affect different parts of the body as well. It is believed that someone who suffers from comorbidities are more vulnerable to get infected with the coronavirus than those who are not. We know that adults obese people those with comorbidity immunity or chronic diseases are more likely to get infected with the virus. Turns out women with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal condition – are also likely to catch Covid-19. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a