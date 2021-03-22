Covid-19, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, mainly attacks the respiratory system but it can sometimes behave in an unpredictable manner and can affect different parts of the body as well. It is believed that someone who suffers from comorbidities are more vulnerable to get infected with the coronavirus than those who are not. We know that adults, obese people, those with comorbidity immunity, or chronic diseases are more likely to get infected with the virus. Turns out, women with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal condition – are also likely to catch Covid-19. Also Read - Coronavirus Third Wave: Canada Reports More Covid-19 Variants - Is India Safe?

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age. Women who suffer from this condition develop cysts in their ovaries, which can lead to infertility issues. Common symptoms of PCOS include weight gain, hair loss, irregular periods, dry skin, acne, and others. Studies have shown that one in five women have PCOS in India. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS is one of the most common cause of female infertility. Also Read - The real reason behind Amitabh Bachchan's vaccine hesitancy revealed

Why Women With PCOS Are At A Higher Risk Of Covid?

A study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology found that women suffering from PCOS are at 50 per cent higher risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. However, after the team from the University of Birmingham, UK, adjusted the cardiometabolic factors like type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and high blood pressure, the rate of infection reduced to 26 per cent. The risk and severity of the infection elevates when it is accompanied by metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic disease, and hypertension. Also Read - COVID-19 infection can permanently reduce thyroid function, men more susceptible

For the study, the team of researchers from Birmingham University included 21,292 women with PCOS and 78,310 without PCOS. The study was carried out in a population-based closed group during January and July 2020. As per the study results, it was found that women with PCOS are 51 per cent greater risk of contracting Covid-19 as compared to women without PCOS.

However, the UK-based study only found that women with PCOS are at a higher risk of Covid-19, but the study does not determine if the condition influences the level of infection. To understand the severity of the risk, more studies are required to confirm the same. However, they do hope that it will encourage the healthcare system to pay more attention to those suffering from the condition.

How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic?

The best way to safeguard yourself from the pandemic is by sticking to the safety guidelines of Covid-19. Wear a double-layered mask, avoid travelling, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, avoid inviting people you are not living with, and practice good hygiene. With the ongoing covid vaccine rollout, it is possible to get vaccinated and protect your life for those over the age of 60 and 45 with comorbidities.