Women With PCOS At Higher Risk Of Type-2 Diabetes But Contraceptive Pills May Help: Study

A study has found that women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) are at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes, but taking contraceptive pills might help.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a metabolic and hormonal condition that affects about one out of every five Indian women. Due to higher levels of androgen, patients with PCOS experience irregular menstruation cycles, weight gain, facial hair, mood changes, and even depression. But the effects of the condition don't stop there! This lifelong health condition can up the risk of diabetes as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women with PCOS are often insulin resistant, meaning their bodies can make insulin but cannot use it effectively, increasing their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But a new study claims that the use of contraceptive pills can decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes by over a quarter in women with the condition.

A Krish Nirantharakumar, Professor in Health Data Science and Public Health at Birmingham said, "Our data highlight that normal-weight women with PCOS were also at increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. This parallels our previous finding of increased NAFLD risk in normal-weight women with PCOS, further challenging the notion that PCOS-related metabolic complications are only relevant in the context of obesity. These data suggest that, rather than obesity in isolation, PCOS-specific factors, including androgen excess, underpin the increased metabolic risk."

PCOS Can Increase The Risk Of Other Diseases Like Diabetes

As per the study published in Diabetes Care, women with PCOS are twice as likely to develop type-2 diabetes or pre-diabetes (dysglycemia), underscoring the urgent need for treatments to lower this risk. PCOS has also been linked to a number of other long-term illnesses, including endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Here's How The Contraceptive Pill Work For Women With PCOS

Women with PCOS have frequently prescribed the contraceptive pill in order to enhance the regularity of their monthly bleeding. For the study, the researchers from the University of Birmingham compared the risk of Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes in 64,051 women with PCOS with 123,545 matched control women without PCOS. The researchers discovered that using combined oral contraceptives lowered the risk of type-2 diabetes and pre-diabetes in women by 26% in a controlled trial of 4,814 women with PCOS.

As per the study results, the pill is thought to lessen the risk of diabetes by reducing the activity of androgens. It contains oestrogens, which raise blood levels of a protein known as sex hormone-binding globin (SHBG). SHBG binds to androgens, rendering them inactive. As a result, if the tablet is consumed, SHBG rises. According to the researchers, this reduces the amount of unbound, active androgens, lessening their impact on insulin and diabetes risk.

