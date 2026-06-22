Women who say ‘sorry’ even when they’re not at fault may have learned to shrink themselves, says psychology

Women who frequently apologize despite not being at fault may have learned to minimize themselves with psychology linking the habit to conditioning, self-doubt and social expectations.

Medically Verified By: MS Mehezabin Dordi

Psychology. (Image created using AI)

Have you ever apologized for asking a question, making an opinion or even bumping into someone? If so you're not the only one. Psychologists report that many girls have become too used to apologizing even when they haven't done anything wrong. Researchers claim that this habit is not always a desire to be polite but may be influenced by years of social conditioning to seek harmonization, avoid conflict and minimize their needs. While saying sorry is an appropriate social skill psychologists suggest that it can have a long-term effect on confidence, self-worth and mental health.

Why do women apologize more than men?

A 2010 study published in the Sage Journalfound that women actually don't make more mistakes than men but they do tend to apologize more often because they're likely to think more of the behaviours as requiring an apology. The researchers also found that women have been socialized to consider actions that are not unusual or even commonplace as somehow offensive which often results in them apologizing for what they are doing.

What society tells women about taking up space

In addition to personal experiences experts indicate that culture has an impact. Some psychologists and sociologists suggest that women often are expected to be accommodating, agreeable and responsible for the emotions of others. In the meantime assertiveness can have different meanings to men and women. Therefore many women get used to modifying their speech, using 'sorry to bother you' or 'sorry if this sounds silly'.

MS Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai, says, "Many girls are encouraged to prioritize being liked over being heard since a young age. Some psychologists suggest that this habit can result in a pattern of accommodating and apologising more than asserting needs, disagreeing or even occupying space with confidence."

Price of over-apologizing

Over-apologizing may seem harmless but psychologists advise that it can slowly impact self-perception. These commonplace behaviours can inadvertently convey the message that their needs, opinions or presence are "burdensome". Additionally they pointed out that over-apologizing can be viewed as lack of confidence or doubt as per communication experts. It is not to say that apologies are never to be made. True apologies are still a thing of importance for accountability, empathy and healthy relationships.

How to break the habit

Experts advise becoming aware of automatic apology patterns and replacing them with more accurate language. They suggest trying to say, "Thank you for your time" instead of "Sorry for bothering you". Always remember that asking a question is never a sign of weakness but rather a part of communication. Knowing the difference between accountability and erasure is usually the first step. Some psychological research suggest that much of the apologizing is learned by women over a period of many years from messages that are sent out. By recognizing the pattern they might gain insight into how to create healthier borders, self-confidence and a more authentic voice.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute psychological or self-perception. Individual experiences vary and should not be generalized.