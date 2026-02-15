Women’s Health In India: Why Preventive And Holistic Wellness Is Becoming Essential | Expert Explains

From reactive treatments to proactive care, expert explains why preventive and holistic wellness is reshaping women's health priorities across India today.

For a long time, women's wellness in India was mostly superficial. It was all about achieving glowing skin or losing weight. But today, there is a shift. We are slowly realising that health is not about looking for cosmetic quick fixes or something to "restore" only when you are unwell. Rather, it is something you build upon and strengthen internally every day. In fact, people are now acknowledging that preventive and holistic wellness is not a luxury anymore. It is very much a necessity.

Rise of Preventive and Holistic Wellness in Women's Health

According to Stuti Ashok Gupta, Psychologist and Ayurvedic Expert, Co-Founder, Amrutam, "One of the most critical trends I've observed is how we are moving from solutions that are only symptom-based to identifying the root cause for holistic healing. Be it hormonal imbalance, chronic fatigue, poor digestion or even anxiety, stress, burnout and emotional exhaustion, we have started asking deeper questions: 'Why is this happening to my body?' And the answers to such questions have always been found in Ayurveda. It looks at the body as a whole system, where what you eat, what you feel, your lifestyle, and the environment you surround yourself with are very much interconnected."

Ayurveda for Root Cause Healing and Hormonal Balance

This interconnectedness also extends to mental well-being and physical health. Mental and physical wellness are no longer considered to be separate. As a matter of fact, Ayurveda says that mental and physical wellness cannot be considered to be separate; that is, the mind and the body cannot be treated in isolation. True wellness means slowing down, creating mindful routines, and restoring balance not just the body but your life as well. This is why ancient Ayurveda wisdom feels more relevant today than ever before.

Mind-Body Connection in Holistic Health

These are signs that the conversation around women's health is finally changing for the better. Issues like irregular periods, PCOD or PCOS, fertility concerns, and menopause were spoken of in hushed tones and shameful whispers, if at all. But today, women are actively seeking natural and sustainable ways to better understand and support their bodies without shame or hesitation. I strongly believe that when women truly understand their hormones, they stop fighting their bodies and start working with them. This is where true wellness begins.

Understanding PCOS, Period Health, and Menopause Naturally

We are also witnessing the rise of everyday wellness through preventive, sustainable nutrition. People are no longer reactive towards healthcare. They are not waiting to fall sick to take care of themselves. They are becoming active when it comes to nourishment, and are consciously choosing Ayurvedic foods, blends, and formulations rooted in traditional Ayurvedic wisdom as part of their daily health and fitness routines.

Preventive Nutrition and Daily Ayurvedic Wellness

The expert said, "I believe that holistic wellness will come to be defined by authenticity and awareness. People are moving away from wellness that is fleeting and driven by trends and towards systems that are rooted in knowledge and experience. And Ayurveda, when interpreted for today's lifestyles, has the potential to become not just a tradition, but a way of life. And that, I feel, is the real future of preventive health."

