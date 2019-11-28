Diabetes can be easily managed with dietary and lifestyle changes. But even if your blood sugar levels are within the normal range, you may still be at a greater risk of heart diseases. This may be due to the fact that most diabetics also suffer from hypertension and high cholesterol levels. Besides, obesity, a known risk factor of diabetes, also increases your risk of heart diseases. But you can counter this risk with regular exercise and a healthy diet. This can help you prevent or delay the onset of coronary complications. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ‘people with diabetes are