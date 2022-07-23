Women At Higher Risk Of Hormonal Sleep Disruption: 7 Tips To Help You Sleep Better

Women experience hormonal changes each month and throughout their lifetimes and this has an impact on their circadian rhythms more so than men.

In today's fast paced life, hormonal issues are the most commonly heard occurrence in women especially for those above 30 years of age. Several factors contribute to endocrinal issues in women like chronic stress, insufficient sleep, lack of good nutrition, onset of puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and so on. A woman's body comprises of a delicate chemistry and even slight changes in it can have a significant impact on the body.

Sleep disorder and hormonal changes have a complex relationship and their effect on each other can often be a cyclical one. Good sleep is essential for healthy hormonal regulation and, on the other hand, optimum endocrine function lead to sound sleep. Hence, in most cases, both must be treated together to have a positive outcome.

Hormones that affect sleep

Several hormones interact with sleep. They are -

Melatonin

Progesterone

Estrogen

Testosterone

Cortisol and so on.

Each hormone has an important role to play and together they help the body in functioning properly.

The risk for women

Women experience hormonal changes each month and throughout their lifetimes, impacting their circadian rhythms more so than men, creating a greater need for sleep. This also considerably changed during the pandemic. According to a 2022 ResMed ALA Sleep Survey, around 67 per cent of females agreed that they had been less physically active but feeling more tired during the pandemic. A woman navigating through different stages of life such as puberty, pregnancy and ultimately menopause experience many hormonal changes, which can lead to a disturbed sleep.

OSA risks post-menopause

During and post menopause phase, there is a substantial decrease in the hormones called estrogen and progesterone, which leads to a risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts when a person is sleeping. This may be one of the underlying reasons for depression, mood fluctuations and cognitive deficits in this transitional phase. If neglected one can develop cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or even have a heart fail in long run.

An imbalance in another hormone, aldosterone, directly corelates to severe sleep apnea, hypertension, and heart diseases. A woman in her pregnancy phase may face complications such as hypertension if she suffers from OSA. Clinical studies have also indicated high prevalence of OSA in women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder in pre-menopausal women.

Sleep and lifestyle habits

The vicious cycle between sleep and hormones continues with lifestyle related issues like -

Erratic sleep cycle of delayed bedtime and waking up late

Lack of deep rest

Increased average screen time

Unhealthy eating patterns

Lack of sunlight exposure

Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption.

Exposure to sunlight causes the release of serotonin, which is associated with mood upliftment and helping a person feel calm and focused. At night, darkness riggers the brain to release another hormone called melatonin. This a key hormone that helps you sleep. The precursor to melatonin is serotonin. However, not many of us are choosing to step outdoor to get natural light.

Tips for a good night's sleep

In the long run, to enjoy a healthy life, it is imperative to take care of both your sleep cycles and endocrinal health. Here's what you need to do to get a good night's sleep

Good sleep hygiene

Healthy nutritional intake

Optimum level of physical excursions

Natural light exposure

Reducing screen viewing towards bedtime

Relaxing activities such as meditation or sound baths

Maintaining good social relations

(This article is authored by Dr Sibasish Dey, Head - Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed)