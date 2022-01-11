Woman With Rare Blood Cancer Lymphoma Successfully Deliver Healthy Baby: Cancer During Pregnancy, Precautions and Others

Woman With Rare Blood Cancer Lymphoma Successfully Deliver Healthy Baby (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Can you get pregnant while you are undergoing cancer treatment? Although it's rare, one can be diagnosed with cancer while being pregnant. Also, it is possible to get pregnant while being treated for cancer.

Pregnancy brings along a set of new challenges, both mental and physical. For women who have underlying health issues, it becomes very difficult to hold on to everything and keep it going. However, at a time like this, when the whole world is fighting against the COVID-19 virus, there is a piece of good news coming in from Gurugram. In a rare incident, a team of doctors successfully delivered a baby whose mother was suffering from Hodgkin's Lymphoma - a rare blood cancer - and undergoing chemotherapy during her pregnancy. The patient had completed three cycles of chemotherapy when she delivered her healthy baby, the hospital officials said.

Cancer During Pregnancy

Although it's rare, you can be diagnosed with cancer while you're pregnant. It's also possible to get pregnant while you're being treated for cancer. As per the available medical literature and published papers, there are very few cases worldwide and first in India of successful pregnancy completion of a mother being simultaneously treated for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The Mother Who Was Fighting Cancer During Her Pregnancy Days

The patient Sofia was carrying 20 weeks of pregnancy with persistent high-grade fever. According to the doctors, she was given tubercular medications but after some time, her condition deteriorated as her platelets started falling which required immediate platelet and blood transfusion. After she was admitted to the hospital, her platelets and hemoglobin levels kept falling further with as low as 6,000 platelets and hemoglobin levels of 6-7 gm/dl.

Looking at her condition - 5 months pregnant plus deteriorating health, doctors did a bone marrow biopsy, which turned out to be negative for any malignant cells. However, she started developing progressive breathlessness and the amniotic fluid of the baby decreased gradually to almost nil. After repeated biopsies, the doctors confirmed that she was suffering from Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The scans also showed the presence of multiple lymph nodes not only in the chest but in the abdomen as well.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Deepti Asthana, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology said, "The most challenging part of this case was the baby's survival with almost negligible amniotic fluid for many days while we were waiting for the final diagnosis of the disease. Due to low platelets, we could not think of any other procedure. Luckily, the moment chemotherapy was started, amniotic fluid improved, and the baby started growing."

She further added, "We were closely monitoring the health of the baby, and post the initial sessions, the positive response of chemotherapy was seen in the form of better blood counts and relief from breathlessness."

Hodgkin's Lymphoma A Rare Blood Cancer

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system which helps fight infections and other diseases. In it, cells in the lymphatic system grow abnormally and may spread beyond it. When cells in the lymphatic system grow abnormally, that can lead to disruption in the functionality of the body along with the development of lymph nodes in different body parts.

Symptoms of Hodgkin's Lymphoma

As we are already are of the fact that Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a rare blood cancer. Let's take a quick look at some of the symptoms of this condition:

Painless swelling of lymph nodes in your neck, armpits, or groin. Persistent fever Extreme fatigue Unexplained weight loss Night sweats Shortness of breath

Causes of Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Cancer is a condition in which the cells of the body start growing uncontrollably. Hodgkin's Lymphoma begins when a disease-fighting white blood cell called a lymphocyte undergoes a genetic mutation. The mutation then informs the cell to multiply rapidly, leading to many diseased lymphocytes that continue to multiply and then form a muscle clot. During this process, several cells die which leaves too many diseased and ineffective lymphocytes in the lymph nodes and thus causes the lymph nodes, spleen, and liver to swell.

