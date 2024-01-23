Winter Woes For Asthma Patients: Doctor Explains How Cold Air, Dryness, And Pollution Can Amplify Symptoms

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Asthma causes swelling and inflammation in the bronchial tubes or the airways after it gets triggered by a foreign agent. The triggers can be pollutants in the air or the cold and dry air itself. This is how the respiratory system responds for asthma patients making it harder for them to breathe. The cold and harsh weather can make it difficult for asthma patients to cope with their symptoms. A study conducted by Chinese researchers reveal from a study that during the in winter months, their hospital admissions of asthma patients increase significantly. Moreover, countries like Finland where the winter months are unbearable, symptoms of asthma were seen to increase by up to 82 percent. People reported experiencing breathing problems especially while exercising.
Exercise increases the blood circulation and oxygen levels in the body because our heart rate increases and pumps more blood. This naturally increases our breathing and instead of breathing through the nose, people tend to breathe through their mouth. It is essential tp breathe through your nose because it has its own functions like warming the cold air before it reaches the lungs, filtering the air and maintaining moisture. But, when you breathe through your mouth, the dry and cold air reaches the lungs and might irritate it and trigger your symptoms.
We spoke to Dr (major) Rajesh Bhardwaj, ENT Specialist from Vasant Vihar, Consults on Practo to understand the impact of cold air and winter season on asthma patients. Excerpts below:
Identification of Allergens helps in the following ways
Adherence to some Do's and Don'ts that very crucial for asthma management such as:
Dos:
Don'ts:
In the current situation persons prone to asthma must take the annual Flu vaccine and those above 65 years should take the Pneumococcal vaccine as well. Asthmatics with a superadded lung infection may need to be hospitalized for better management.
