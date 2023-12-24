Winter Tooth Sensitivity: 5 Effective Tips To Maintain Good Oral Health During Winter

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth Are More Sensitive During Winters And How To Take Care Of It: Expert Explains

Winter tooth sensitivity: How to get rid of sensitivity during the chilly winter months.

As winter's icy fingers grip the air, a familiar chill creeps in: sensitive teeth. Winter tooth sensitivity is one of the most common oral health problems that many of us face. It not only sends tremors through your smile but also makes your morning cup of coffee feel like a declaration of war on your chompers. So, if you are also someone who is facing this every year, we are here to help you keep your oral health in check.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Archana M, Senior lecturer, Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, MAHE, Mangalore unveils the secrets to a winter where your smile sparkles, not shivers!

The teeth are composed of four main tissues namely the enamel, dentin, cementum, and pulp. The main cause of sensitivity is the exposure of dentin due to a variety of reasons. The common reasons are discussed below and how you can take care of them.

5 Reasons Your Teeth Ache in Winter

Exposure to cold air can cause tooth sensitivity, especially if you have exposed dentin (the sensitive tissue beneath the enamel). Just like other materials, your teeth expand and contract as the temperature changes. These changes can cause sensitivity and discomfort. It is best to cover your mouth or use a mouthguard in extremely cold weather to minimize exposure. The use of a desensitizing toothpaste is ideal in such cases.

Xerostomia or Dry Mouth

Cold weather often leads to dehydration, which can result in a dry mouth. Saliva helps protect teeth and neutralize acids. A lack of saliva can increase the sensitivity of teeth. The solution to this is to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. Consider using sugar-free gum or lozenges to stimulate saliva production. Using a humidifier in your home can add moisture to the air.

Hot and Cold Food/Drink Consumption

Consuming hot or cold foods and drinks can trigger tooth sensitivity. Consume these items at a moderate temperature. Sip hot drinks slowly and avoid extremely cold or hot foods.

Teeth Clenching or Grinding habit (Bruxism)

Stress-related teeth grinding can increase during colder months, leading to enamel wear and sensitivity. Practice stress-reducing techniques, and consider using a night guard to protect your teeth while sleeping.

Changes in Oral Care Routine and Holiday Diet

During winter, people might change their oral care routine, leading to inadequate brushing or neglect of oral hygiene. Continue a consistent oral care routine. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Consider incorporating a fluoride mouthwash as recommended by your dentist.

During the winter months, people may consume more acidic and sugary foods and drinks, which can contribute to enamel erosion and tooth sensitivity. Limit the consumption of acidic and sugary foods and drinks. Maintain a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and dairy products for essential nutrients that support optimum oral health.

6 Tips to Deal With Sensitive Teeth

To prevent enamel wear, use a toothbrush with soft bristles and avoid vigorous tooth brushing. Use a desensitizing toothpaste or mouth rinse designed for sensitive teeth. Schedule regular dental appointments to address any dental issues promptly. Take fluoride treatments to strengthen enamel and prevent wear of teeth. Avoid acidic foods and carbonated drinks that can erode enamel. Certain medications can cause erosion of teeth and wear of enamel.

To ascertain the reason behind your tooth sensitivity and obtain a personalized treatment plan and management, you must seek the advice of a dental specialist.