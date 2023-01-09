Winter Stroke And Heart Attack Deaths In India: Can Cold Waves Trigger a Heart Attack? Know Early Symptoms of Winter Heart Attack

Can Cold Waves Trigger a Heart Attack? Know Early Symptoms of Winter Heart Attack

In a recent report, Uttar Pradesh's health fraternity stated that in the past five days, 98 persons have died due to heart and brain strokes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

In the last couple of days, thick heavy fog and cold waves have blanketed the complete Northern region of India. Most of the states are witnessing a sudden drop in temperature and are also dealing with a rising number of diseases that cold weather can cause. In recent times, the one disease which has taken a toll on people's health is Cardiovascular disease, also known as CVD. In medical terms, these are a disease that describes the chronic problem of the heart or the blood vessels.

98 People Died of Heart Attack Within 7 Days In Kanpur

One of the worst-hit states at the moment is Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (UP). Not only that they are struggling with the sudden cold waves, but the people of these regions are also fighting the health conditions that come along with cold waves - cardiovascular diseases (CVD). In a recent report, Uttar Pradesh's health fraternity stated that in the past five days, 98 persons have died due to heart and brain strokes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. These statistics have been given by the L.P.S Institute of Cardiology (Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery).

Why Is Extreme Winter Chill Causing Heart Attack, and Brain Stroke In India?

Are heart attacks common during winter? Yes, heart diseases, leading to stroke, and heart collapse are very common phenomena in colder months. The sudden drop in temperature in India has led to a sudden surge in deaths due to heart attacks in the country. According to the doctors, the very common cause of this sudden surge is the fact that cold weather can increase blood pressure, which can trigger heart-related diseases, such as sudden heart attacks, brain stroke, etc.

With the temperature reaching 2-3 degrees Celsius in several places, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana, it is important to understand what these cold waves can do to your body, and how they can damage you internally. The death of 98 people caused by the extreme cold weather is an alarm about keeping oneself safe during winter. Here is all that one needs to know about staying safe during the cold wave alert.

Early Symptoms To Look Out For!

Some of the common signs and symptoms of an impending brain stroke can be:

Dizziness Confusion while talking Vision issues Problems with balance Numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg Severe headaches

Similarly, an impending heart attack can cause these signs and symptoms:

You may like to read

A chronic chest pain Chest discomfort Unable to breathe properly Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder Nausea, Light-headed Unusually tired or extreme fatigue