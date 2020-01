Eat healthy and stay warm to avoid catching a winter cold. But if you are already under its spell, then it is likely that you are having a painful sore throat and you just hate it. Sore throat is making you difficult to swallow, eat or sleep? We are here to help you. First let’s understand what causes the pain.

Usually, a sore throat is by a viral infection, such as a cold or the flu. But in rare cases, a sore throat may be a result of something much more serious. Viruses cause inflammation in the body, particularly in the tonsils or lining of the throat. A sore throat caused by a virus may heal on its own, but it may take time. Luckily, there are home remedies to ease the discomfort. Here are a few of them:

Take a teaspoon of honey

For years, honey has been used as a natural healing agent in traditional medicine. Its antibacterial properties can reduce inflammation. There is more – honey coats the throat with a sticky film that help ease irritation when you swallow.

Try salt water gargle

Rinsing your throat with salty water can help reduce painful swelling of the tissue and kill bad bacteria. Making a salt water gargle is very easy, mix a half-teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for a minute or two. Do not swallow the solution while doing it.

Drink chamomile tea

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and astringent properties that can help soothe your painful sore throat. You can also add some honey in your chamomile tea for an extra healing punch. The best thing about this herb is that it contains no caffeine. Drinking chamomile tea can help relieve stomach pain.

Drink hot lemon water

The benefits of drinking hot lemon water is not hidden anymore. It is believed to aid in weight loss and fighting skin problems. Hot lemon water can also ease cold symptoms. This citrus fruit has antibacterial, antiviral and immune-boosting powers that can make it harder for viruses and bacteria to breed in the throat.