Winter Pollution At Hazardous Levels: How Toxic AQI Is Causing Nutrition Loss And Oxidative Stress

Winter pollution reaches hazardous AQI levels learn how toxic air depletes nutrients, triggers oxidative stress, and raises health risks. Prevention tips inside.

The pollution of the winter air has already become a rogue issue as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of most cities is already over and over again crossing into the dangerous range. Although the fact is that most individuals are familiar with the consequences of polluted air in terms of coughing, the inability to breathe, and burnt eyes, the actual harm goes far deeper. Small particles such as PM2.5 are able to find their way into the blood quietly, causing oxidative stress and internal body depletion. Meanwhile, there is also pollution as to the nutritional value of our food, which is decreasing vital nutrients. This perilous mixture forms an invisible health pandemic, so winters are particularly detrimental to the immune system, metabolism, and long-term health conditions.

Why AQI Turns Hazardous In Winter

Hazardous AQI refers to the air that has very high toxic gases, pollution like PM2.5, PM 10, and nitrogen dioxide. During winter, people are localised to cold air trappings of pollutants, as well as automobile emissions, stubble burning, and school industry smoke, which contributes further to the poisonous mix. The lower wind velocity withholds the dispersion, and days or sometimes weeks are spent with pollution lingering. Extended exposure in this phase can be very dangerous to the health of the children, the elderly, and also people who have underlying health conditions.

How Air Pollution Causes Oxidative Stress

When tiny particles of dust settle in the lungs, they do not rest there. These particles are absorbed into the bloodstream, where they cause oxidative stress, or a situation where the body is dominated by harmful free radicals, the natural antioxidants. It causes cell damage, inflammation, and an inability to produce an immune response.The continuous intake of polluted air elevates oxidative stress that is causing damage on the cells and diminishes the capacity to combat disease silently, "Chronic exposure to polluted air increases oxidative stress, which silently damages cells and weakens the body's ability to fight disease," says Mr. Prateek Rastogi, Nutritionist.

Does Air Pollution Reduce Food Nutrition?

Yes, and this is an effect to which people do not always give sufficient attention. The soil condition and soil growth are subject to air pollution, the presence of heavy metals, and the increase in the level of carbon dioxide. Research reveals that there is a possibility of staple products such as rice and wheat grown in contaminated soils having low protein, iron, and zinc- nutrients that are very important in immunity and energy. "Pollution doesn't just enter our lungs; it enters our food chain, reducing the nutritional value of what we eat," explains Mr Prateek Rastogi.

How Toxic Air And Poor Diet Harm Health

The burden of pollution during the time of winter is perilous. On the one hand, the toxins inhaled enhance oxidative stress and inflammation. On the other hand, decreased levels of nutrient intake lower the levels of bodily defence. Combining with each other, they weaken the immune system , delay recovery after the disease, and make people susceptible to infections and chronic diseases.

Ways To Protect Health During High AQI

Although pollution might not be avoidable, it can be minimised. Outdoors, they can help to wear masks, use air purifiers, or outdoor exercise should not take place during times of maximum AQI. Nutritionally, antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, omega-3 fats, and polyphenol rich food can be increased to aid the body in protection against oxidative stress. It is essential to keep hydrated and consume the fruits and vegetables that are in season during winter pollution spells.