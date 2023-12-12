Winter Morning Heart Attacks: 7 Worst Foods That Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Morning Heart Attacks: 5 Foods to Avoid for a Healthy Heart This Winter

Yes, winter mornings are the worst time for your heart health. Make sure to avoid these dangerous 5 foods that can put you at risk of suffering heart disease.

Winter is here! Along with cozy evenings and festive cheer, the season also carries a hidden danger that is worth highlighting - an increased risk of heart attacks. In medical terms, we call this winter heart attacks. Several factors contribute to this, including a sudden drop in temperature, lack of physical activities, and change in diet. In this article, we explore all the top 5 foods that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack. Make sure to not include any of these foods in your breakfast plate.

Stay away from these 5 foods during winter, to prevent morning heart attacks:

Processed Meats Damages Heart Health

One of the most commonly seen breakfast food are processed meats, such as sausages, bacon, etc. They are not only bad for your heart but also pose serious threats to your gut and kidney health. Processed meats are high in saturated and unhealthy fats, cholesterol, and sodium. These can contribute to the unusual buildup of plaque in your arteries, which can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack.

Fried Foods For High Cholesterol

Fried foods such as french fries, fish and chips, etc are extremely high in trans fats, which are harmful to your heart health. Adding these foods to your diet can raise your LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, and lower HDL (good) cholesterol percentage in your body, putting your heart at a high and increased risk of suffering a sudden collapse.

Drinks That Can Cause Heart Attack

Sugary drinks such as soda, energy drinks, and fruit juices are packed with sugar, which is one of the main culprits of your heart health. Consuming too much sugar not only makes you gain weight but also contributes to an increased heart attack risk. This mainly happens because sugar can cause high blood pressure, and insulin resistance, all of these are high risk factors of heart disease.

Refined Carbohydrates

Another worst food for your heart health, especially during the winter months is refined carbohydrates. Some of the foods which fall under this category are white bread, pasta, and pastries. These foods are packed with unhealthy carbs and can also cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Consuming these foods every day can cause frequent blood sugar spikes, which can damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease.

Salty Foods

Yes, not just adding extra salt to your foods, even foods that are high in salt can pose a serious threat to your heart health. Some of these foods are chips, canned soups, and processed snacks. They can contribute to high blood pressure, which is one of the major contributing risk factors for heart disease.

Full-Fat Dairy Products

Dairy products are another source of poor heart health. How are they connected? Full-fat dairy products like whole milk, butter, and cheese can contribute to higher cholesterol levels and increased risk of heart attack. Which is why it is always recommended to opt for plant-based milk.

Coffee or Tea With Excess Sugar

To all those who can't live without coffee or tea, here is what you should keep in mind when consuming this beverage. Do not add sugar. Adding excessive full-cream milk and sugar can be extremely unhealthy, especially for your heart. These additions increase your calorie intake, contribute to weight gain, and can lead to high blood sugar levels, all of which can increase your risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: Never ignore the telltale signs and symptoms of heart disease. And, make sure to add enough heart-healthy foods to your diet to keep the organ happy and functioning.