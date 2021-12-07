Winter Joint Pain: Keep Your Body Hydrated And Other Important Tips To Beat The Condition

Winter Joint Pain: Keep Your Body Hydrated And Other Important Tips To Beat The Condition

All the tips shared in the article are backed by health experts and doctors, however, we suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily routine.

December is here! the month brings along holidays accompanied by a steady drop in temperature, which gives chances for people from all the age groups to develop painful knees, hips, and back. This year, the chances are even more due to the continuous work from home, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, doctors have some advice for you all to beat this condition and not let anything hinder your daily routine.

Keep The Body Active

Do you really need a specific reason to start working out? Not really. But, if you are still looking for one, then here is it - staying active can actually help you to beat unnecessary body pain. According to the experts, more than 50 per cent of the people feel less motivated to step outside and rather feel more inclined to stay home, where it is cozy and warm when the outside temperatures drop. However, be it at home or outside workouts, keeping the body active is extremely helpful to keep body pain and muscle ache at bay during the winters, especially.

Shubhang Aggarwal, Director, and Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, NHS Hospital, Jalandhar say cold weather generally causes muscles to stiffen up, joint cartilage nutrition decreases, and in general, metabolism slows down. Therefore, it becomes mandatory to keep your body active, even in the winter months, to maintain flexibility and burn those calories that we all take in, he said. "While you should not work out in significant joint pain without the assistance of a medical professional, stiff or achy joints should not mean cancelled gym membership," Aggarwal says.

Wear Plenty of Layers While Stepping Out

Are you someone who is scared to go out of the blanket because of the chilly weather during the winters? The doctor advises you to cover up your body with several layers when this becomes a reason for you to stop yourself from working out. "When stepping out in winters, ensure that you have worn plenty of layers and keep yourself bundled up. Warm clothing will help you feel more comfortable going outside," says Dr. Agarwal.

Other Tips To Beat Winter Joint Pain

Avoid winter weight gain

Following a good diet doesn't really need a particular reason, however, during winters try to include good food in your diet to keep your joints and muscles safe from pain. Avoid unnecessary weight gain.

Stay Hydrated

One of the most common practices that people adopt during winters is not drinking enough water. However, it is important not only for your joints or back but for the over health to keep the body hydrated during the chilly season.

You may like to read

Common Health Issues During Winters

As we discussed, winters can be really harsh for your joints and back. From stiffness to unbearable pain, winters can wreck your muscles and bones. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, says during the winter season, joint pain, back pain, and stiffened muscles are the most common health issues plaguing the lives of older people.

"We have seen a spike in the number of senior citizens seeking treatment for bone and joint problems during winter. But nowadays, we can see younger people are also facing the same problem due to work from home and consuming a diet high in trans fats and sugar, which makes them prone to obesity at an early age," he says.

Disclaimer: All the tips shared above are backed by health experts and doctors, however, we suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily routine.