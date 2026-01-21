Winter Isn’t Just Flu Season, Cold Weather Also Raises Your Stroke Risk: Warns Neurologist

Cold weather doesn't just bring flu, it can also increase stroke risk. Know how winter affects your heart and brain, and simple ways to stay protected.

Winter is a time when people are usually down with the flu. However, it is not just the flu that you need to be worried about. The cold winter months are also a time when the risk of having a stroke goes up. This is not a coincidence; multiple studies have shown that winter brings about several physiological and lifestyle changes that can significantly raise stroke risk, especially in older adults and those with existing health conditions.

What Happens to the Brain and Blood Vessels in Cold Weather?

Speaking to Dr Neha Kapoor, Associate Director & Head-Neurology, Asian Hospital, "The body responds to cold temperatures by constricting blood vessels to preserve heat, which in turn causes blood pressure to go up and the heart has to work a lot harder. High blood pressure is the most important factor that puts people at risk for a stroke. This is especially true for ischaemic stroke, which happens when the brain does not get enough blood. When BP rises it leads to increased risk of Hemorrhagic stroke with is bleeding in the brain and also ischemic stroke which is clotting in brain"

"Additionally, cold weather makes the blood in our body a little thicker. This is a problem because dehydration is very common during the winter months. When it is cold outside people do not feel as thirsty as they do when it is hot. They tend to drink less water and thicker blood is more likely to form clots which can travel to the brain. Furthermore, winter and higher cholesterol levels are a lethal combination causing excess plaque build-up in the arteries leading to stroke," the doctor added.

Infections and Stroke: A Dangerous Link

There is also the factor of winter infections, which raises the risk of stroke. During winter, you can have a flu, pneumonia or bad respiratory infections. The infections may lead to inflammation in the body that will tear the existing plaques in the blood vessels and develop blood clots.

Besides, winter affects our overall lifestyle as well. We tend to exercise less and prefer to stay indoors. Some people tend to drink alcohol to keep themselves warm. Others may miss their routine follow-ups or skip medications. This is especially true in case of elderly people who are at a higher risk of stroke.

Who Should Be Most Careful During Winters?

Stroke can occur in young and old individuals. The risk is however high in winters among some of the population such as adults over 55, high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease as well as those with previous stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), smokers or high cholesterol levels. They should be cautious with his or her follow ups, take medication prescribed by his or her care provider and live a healthy life.

You may like to read

Recovery and lifelong disability may be just a big difference when it comes to knowing the warning signs of stroke. You should take a person to the doctor immediately when you see him with his face hanging on one side or weak on one arm or talking in a manner unfamiliar to you or inability to see well or particularly headache. Winter can be added to the list of things that are associated with flu, but the professionals emphasize that it is a period when stroke awareness should be a priority.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.