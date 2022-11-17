How Dip In Temperature Increases Your Risk of Developing COPD And Heart Diseases

Individuals with COPD face increased mortality, higher rates of hospitalization, and a worse quality of life in cold weather seasons. Read on to know why!

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is a Chronic Obstructive airway (pulmonary) disease affecting the airways and causing airflow limitation. This effect is partially reversible or at times irreversible, unlike its other counterpart Asthma which is usually a reversible airway obstructive disease. In recent times, respiratory problems have been constantly rising due to sudden changes in weather and increasing pollution. Chronic Obstructive airway diseases like asthma and COPD are now getting more common among people of all ages, including children. Asthma affects all age groups including children whereas COPD affects the elderly, both males and females. It is also common in both smokers and nonsmokers. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Suruchi Mandrekar, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Baner- Pune, to understand more about what role temperature plays in increasing a person's chances of developing COPD.

How Does COPD Affect Your Organs

COPD causes irritation and blockage in the airflow, which is usually partially reversible to irreversible blockage or obstruction in the airways of the lungs leading to difficulty in breathing Chronic cough, and a lot of other effects on the heart, kidneys, GIT, and skeletal muscles. COPD massively affects the Indian population, with over 30 million people suffering from the disease. It is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality of non-communicable diseases in India.

The reasons behind so many people being affected by the disease include smoking (both active and passive smoking), indoor and outdoor air pollution, and occupational exposure. The change in weather, exposure to toxic substances, and irritants cause triggers to exacerbating an already inflamed lung of COPD. Other factors that do not cause COPD but worsen the symptoms, such as frequent weather changes, dryness in the atmosphere, exposure to toxic substances, and being in contact with throat and lung irritants. The most common COPD disorders are emphysema, in which the air sacs of the lungs slowly deteriorate, interfering with airflow, and chronic bronchitis, in which the bronchial tubes get inflamed and narrow, causing obstruction and a buildup of mucus.

How Does Temperature Increases COPD Risk?

Individuals with COPD face increased mortality, higher rates of hospitalization, and a worse quality of life in cold weather seasons. Although conducting isolated research on the specific effect of cold temperatures from seasonal effects has been difficult, it is clear that cold temperatures impact respiratory health in individuals with COPD. Some ways in which a temperature drop affects COPD are:

Cold-dry or hot-dry air contact is known to induce a COPD flare, which causes breathlessness and wheezing. Extreme temperatures below 0 degrees or above 90 degrees are particularly dangerous. Other factors, such as wind and humidity, lead to an increase in the presence of lung and throat irritants. Common cold and flu infections soar up during the winter season, which can be manageable for healthy people but negatively impacts people with COPD, even leading to long-lasting lung damage. COPD patients are more likely to catch such infections and takes the longest time to heal from them. Strong winds and chilly weather also induce severe coughing and wheezing as compared to summer weather.

With the already existing factors of COPD and the advent of new factors like increased air pollution and the upcoming winter season, it has become very difficult for COPD patients to manage the disease. Some steps they can take to prevent worsening symptoms include:

Getting a flu shot after consulting with a doctor to boost immunity against common infections Maintaining a high level of hygiene by washing hands often and covering their face with a mask in outdoor spaces. Wearing warm clothing to keep the body temperature warm Avoiding strenuous activities, especially outdoors, that increase direct contact with air pollution and cold weather

