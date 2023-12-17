Winter Heart Attack Prevention: 5 Effective Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Preventing Winter Heart Attacks: Incorporate these 5 lifestyle modifications in your daily routine to prevent heart attack and other cardiac related health complications.

The colder it gets, the deeper into the winter season we are. In this freezing season, we wrap ourselves up, looking for warmth and comfort. Despite this, there is a sneaky threat underneath all that cozy comfort, for there has been a sudden increase in heart attacks. Although the specific causes may be complicated, here are a few hints that might shed light on this bone-chilling connection.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sandeep Thakkar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Patiala, explained the real connection between winter and heart health. "Winter chills can make your heart struggle hard to keep beating, which is why you must understand the various ways that can help you keep this important organ happy and healthy during this season."

Scroll down to understand how winter affects your heart health and learn the effective tips to keep it healthy.

The Winter Effect on Your Heart

Here's how your heart gets affected when the temperature around your body changes, especially when the winter arrives:

Physiological Stress

Cold causes a series of physiological changes. This causes our blood vessels to narrow down, leading to increased pressure that forces the heart to work extra hard to maintain the steady circulation of blood. With this extra work, the cardiovascular system is subjected to high pressure, particularly for those susceptible to heart problems.

Silent Threats

It appears that there is an increase in silent heart attacks during the winter season. Instead, these are associated with indistinct symptoms such as tiredness, shallow breaths, and mild chest pain. Such delays in diagnosis can have fatal outcomes.

Lifestyle Shifts

As for the winter, it is time for a change in people's habits. Therefore, we normally lead sedentary lives, consume more fatty foods, and seclude ourselves. Heart disease is associated with these factors, which cause weight gain, high blood pressure, and an increase in cholesterol, among other problems.

Protecting Your Heart in the Cold

If you are worried about protecting your heart from the winter chills, make sure to incorporate these healthy lifestyle modifications into your routine, especially during the winter months to reduce your risk of stroke, and heart attack:

Be sure to also look out for sneaky heart attack symptoms, particularly if you have pre-existing cardiac risk factors. If you experience unusual tiredness, shortness of breath, or even minor chest pain, do not ignore it. Visit a doctor for check-ups immediately if you experience any symptoms. Eat a balanced diet that includes lots of fruits, vegetables, and food made of cereals. Limit saturated and unhealthy fats. Light, active work like brisk walking becomes important. Do not give up on exercising just because it's winter out there. Go for scheduled medical visitations with the doctor. Make sure that your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are monitored, and treat any existing conditions. In some cases, further treatments are required such as Primary Angioplasty. Include mild exercises in your daily routine. It is important to stay active and help your heart keep beating even when the temperature drops. Exercising at least 20 minutes a day can help boost your heart health and prevent any kind of diseases, and complications caused by winter chills. Managing your cholesterol and blood pressure levels regularly when the temperature drops is important as your body may see certain changes in its blood pressure levels, especially during the winter.

Winter increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, but it's not unavoidable. You can safeguard your heart and safely enjoy the season by being aware of the connection and taking preventative action. You may make sure that winter makes you happy instead of cold by paying attention to what's going on around you and by using these recommendations. Always keep in mind that, particularly when it comes to your heart health, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment.