Winter Heart Attack: 5 Lifestyle Habits That Can Damage Your Heart Health In Winter

VERIFIED

Winter Heart Attack: 5 Lifestyle Habits That Can Damage Your Heart Health In Winter

What increases your chances of suffering a heart attack during the winter? Let's understand the basic causes from Dr. Komal Pawar, Consultant Cardiology, SRV Hospitals Chembur.

Winter is frequently linked with lower temperatures and reduced physical activity. The incidence of heart attacks during this season is higher compared to any other time, owing to various factors. Cold temperatures lead to the constriction of blood vessels, elevating blood pressure and imposing extra strain on the heart. For individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions, this heightened stress on the heart can precipitate a heart attack. Moreover, the cold weather prompts the body to exert more effort in preserving its core temperature, diverting energy and resources away from the cardiovascular system and potentially worsening existing heart issues.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Komal Pawar, Consultant Cardiology, SRV Hospitals Chembur, highlighted the link between winter and heart health, and what exactly triggers the cardiac complications during this season. Scroll down to understand the relationship between the two in detail.

Why Heart Attack Deaths Are Higher During The Winter?

The winter season is also linked with a rise in respiratory infections, such as influenza and pneumonia. These ailments can impose an additional strain on the heart, particularly for those with compromised cardiovascular health. The inflammatory response prompted by infections may result in the development of arterial plaques, heightening the risk of a heart attack.

TRENDING NOW

Lifestyle choices during the winter months further add to the heightened risk. Individuals frequently partake in reduced physical activity in colder temperatures, leading to weight gain and a decrease in overall cardiovascular fitness. Holiday-related stress and dietary indulgences, prevalent during the winter period, can also contribute to elevated blood pressure and increased cholesterol levels, both of which are known risk factors for heart attacks.

Moreover, reduced exposure to natural sunlight in winter can lead to lower levels of vitamin D. Emerging research suggests a potential link between vitamin D deficiency and cardiovascular problems. This deficiency may contribute to the increased risk of heart attacks during the winter months.

Tips To Keep Your Heart Safe During Winter

For individuals with a history of heart disease or those at elevated risk, it is imperative to uphold a heart-healthy lifestyle consistently throughout the year, with heightened vigilance during the winter season. Engaging in regular exercise, adhering to a balanced diet, and effectively managing stress are all crucial components. Seeking prompt medical attention for symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue is essential, as early intervention can significantly improve outcomes. Understanding the various contributing factors and adopting proactive measures to safeguard cardiovascular health can make a significant difference in reducing the incidence of heart attacks during the colder months.

You may like to read