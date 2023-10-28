Not Just Kids, Adults Need Their Annual Winter Flu Jab, Too; Here's Why

Flu shot can boost your immunity and reduce your risk of contracting a severe infection.

With winter approaching, many seasonal illnesses such as common cold, pneumonia and such will see a spike in numbers. As such, it is essential to boost your immunity with just the right kind of food, proper sleep and some physical activities. Besides these, one must also ensure they get their annual flu shot.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, explained that flu, or influenza, is a viral infection that tends to peak during the colder months. Stressing on the importance of a flu shot, he said, "The flu can be much more than a simple inconvenience. It can lead to serious illness, hospitalisation, and in some cases, even death. Getting a flu shot, therefore, is a proactive step to safeguard your health and the health of those around you."

The Advantages Of The Flu Shot

1. Protection: The shot is designed to protect you from the specific strains of the influenza virus that are expected to circulate during the flu season. It significantly reduces your risk of getting ill.

2. Herd immunity: By getting vaccinated, you contribute to herd immunity, which means the more people are immunised, the less chance the virus has to spread within the community. This helps protect those who may be more vulnerable, like the elderly and children.

3. Reduced severity: Even if you do contract the flu, the symptoms are often milder. It can mean the difference between a few days of discomfort and a more severe illness.

4. Prevention of complications: The flu can lead to complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus infections. The flu shot can lower the risk of these complications.

How Does The Flu Shot Work In The Body?

Dr Mule explained that the flu shot contains inactivated or weakened parts of the virus, and when you receive the vaccine, your immune system recognises these components as foreign invaders and produces antibodies to fight them. "These antibodies stay in your system and are ready to defend you if you are exposed to the live flu virus. The flu shot teaches your immune system how to recognise and combat the influenza virus, making you less susceptible to infection.

"It is not a general immunity booster, but a specific defense against the flu virus. It primes your immune system to respond more effectively if you encounter the flu. While it doesn't protect against all illnesses, it is a valuable tool in staying healthy during the flu season."

The doctor went on to say that the eligibility for the flu shot can vary by age and individual circumstances. Generally, it is recommended for:

Children : In many countries, flu shots are recommended for children aged six months and older. There are specific vaccines designed for different age groups of children, and your healthcare provider can advise you on the appropriate one.

: In many countries, flu shots are recommended for children aged six months and older. There are specific vaccines designed for different age groups of children, and your healthcare provider can advise you on the appropriate one. Adults : Adults of all ages are eligible for the flu shot. It is particularly recommended for individuals who are at higher risk of complications from the flu, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions.

: Adults of all ages are eligible for the flu shot. It is particularly recommended for individuals who are at higher risk of complications from the flu, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions. High-risk groups : People in high-risk groups, including those with chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease, healthcare workers, and individuals in close contact with high-risk populations are strongly encouraged to get the flu shot.

: People in high-risk groups, including those with chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease, healthcare workers, and individuals in close contact with high-risk populations are strongly encouraged to get the flu shot. Everyone else : The flu shot is also available and beneficial for otherwise-healthy individuals. Getting vaccinated can help reduce the overall spread of the flu within the community.

: The flu shot is also available and beneficial for otherwise-healthy individuals. Getting vaccinated can help reduce the overall spread of the flu within the community. Flu shots for kids: There are special considerations for children. They may require two doses of the flu vaccine, given about a month apart, in their first year of vaccination to build strong immunity.