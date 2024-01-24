Winter Health Problems On The Rise In India: 5 Tips To Protect Yourself From Nosebleeds, Rashes, and Skin Issues

Winter health woes: Here are the top 5 health problems that are on the rise in India right now, and some expert-backed tips to protect your body from the same.

When the temperature drops, our skin takes a hit. The cold air strips away natural moisture, causing dryness and flakiness. It's more than just a cosmetic concern dry skin can be itchy and painful, particularly on the hands, face, and lips. Dermatologists stress the need for a regular moisturizing routine. For intense dryness, choose ointments, and make a habit of moisturizing after showers and before bedtime.

In this article, we delve into the top common winter heath hazards and what preventive measures can be taken to control them.

Winter-related health troubles are on the rise across the states in India, here is a list of a few of the common ones, and expert-backed tips to control each of them without depending much on the medicines.

Beat Winter Nosebleeds

Have you ever wondered why nosebleeds are more frequent in winter? The answer lies in the dry, cool air we breathe. This atmosphere dries the moist membrane inside our nose, making blood vessels more susceptible to bleeding. To counter this, increase skin hydration by using a humidifier and applying a thin layer of ointment inside the nostrils.

Winter Skin Rashes

Winter brings its set of rashes, often in worsening conditions like eczema. The cold air can trigger red, itchy, and scaly skin, making conditions like atopic dermatitis more prevalent. It's essential to differentiate between dry skin and conditions like angular cheilitis, which causes inflamed, cracking skin around the mouth. For persistent rashes, especially eczema, timely dermatological care is crucial.

Cold Urticaria: An Uncommon Winter Rash

While rare, some individuals might experience hives due to cold temperatures, known as cold urticaria. This condition results from an allergic reaction to a cold and can manifest as a red, itchy rash. Though uncommon, if you notice hives when exposed to cold, consider consulting a dermatologist.

Winter Sunburns

Contrary to popular belief, sunburns and windburns are not exclusive to summer. Snow can reflect sunlight, increasing the risk of sunburn, especially for winter sports enthusiasts. Cold winds can cause windburn, showing as red and sensitive skin. It's a good idea to protect exposed skin and use sunscreen, even in winter.

Frostbite: A Serious Winter Concern

Extreme cold can lead to frostnip or even frostbite, where skin cells freeze, leading to potential tissue damage. Particularly vulnerable areas include fingertips, toes, ears, and the nose's tip. Immediate warming of the affected area is crucial, and in severe cases, seek medical attention promptly.

Winter's beauty often comes with health challenges, especially concerning our skin. By understanding these common concerns and adopting preventive measures like moisturizing, hydration, and protection, one can navigate the cold season with healthy, radiant skin. Remember, when in doubt, seeking timely dermatological care ensures a comfortable winter season.