Wear warm woolen socks. It will protect your feet from the cold and help you get rid of your cold feet. @Shutterstock

The winter cold can keep your feet cold all the time. It is worse for some people than others. Cold feet can be really uncomfortable, and it can make you feel the chill all the time. Other than the cold air, there are many other reasons that may be giving you cold feet. Poor circulation, thyroid and heart problems, diabetic nerve damage and even stress can contribute to this. But whatever the reason behind your cold feet, you must be dying to warm them up. There are many ways in which you can do this. Here, we reveal a few simple methods by which you can have warm feet. It will make you feel comfortable and cozy during the cold winter months.

Let us take a look at some of the things that will keep your feet warm.

Get an oil massage

Massaging your feet with oil will keep the cold away. It will stimulate blood flow to your feet and improve circulation. You can use coconut, mustard, sesame or olive oil for your massage. You may also health up the oil a bit if you want to. Cover your feet immediately after the massage and sit back with warm feet.

Have ginger

Ginger contains gingerols and zingerone, which have a warming effect. It also improves circulation. Have ginger tea or just chew on a piece of ginger. You will be surprised with the results. This is a good remedy for cold feet.

Green Tea

Green tea boosts the health of your blood vessels. This, in turn, improves circulation. It also reduces your risk of heart diseases and diabetes which may be behind your cold feet. But don’t have more than 3 cups of green tea in a day as it is known to leach the calcium from your bones.

Use Epsom salt

Add some Epsom salt to a tub of warm water and soak your feet in it for about 15 minutes. It will improve circulation and warm up your feet.

Wear thick woollen socks

This is a must in cold weather. Wear warm woollen socks. It will protect your feet from the cold and help you get rid of your cold feet. Make sure your socks have at least 70 per cent wool in it.