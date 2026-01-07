Winter Dehydration And Kidney Health: Why Cold Weather Increases The Risk Of Kidney Problems In India

Cold weather reduces thirst, raising dehydration risks. Know how winter dehydration affects kidney health in India and simple steps to protect your kidneys.

Issues with kidneys can be clearly observed to be increasing significantly in winter and dehydration is one of the reasons, evidently increasing seasonally. During colder weather the natural mechanism of thirst that occurs in the body slows down causing many people to take a lot less water than they should take. Winter gives the illusion of hydration, unlike summer days, when one needs to drink water every two minutes due to sweating and heat. Such water intake has direct impact on the functioning of the kidney since the proper functioning of the kidney depends on adequate fluid intake to filter the waste products in the blood and electrolytes.

How Winter Weather Leads to Silent Fluid Loss?

According to Dr Vikram Kalra, Principal Director - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare, "Loss of fluid also takes place in winter by breathing, urine and even unrecognised perspiration but seldom gets replaced. Low humidity and dry air further add to the respiratory tract's insensible water loss. Urine is concentrated when water loss is less than these losses. The concentration of urine puts extra pressure on the kidneys and exposes individuals to the risk of forming stones, infection of the urinary tract and worsening of already existing kidney disease."

"One of the key pieces of information that a lot of patients will be surprised by is the fact that kidney stones are also often diagnosed in the colder months despite the low hydration rates as a result of incomplete adjustment to the cold weather," he added.

Impact of Winter Diet and Eating Habits in India

This risk may be increased by the Indian eating habits in winter. Further use of salty foods, processed foods, and high-protein foods at festivals and social occasions increases the workload of the kidneys. In the absence of sufficient water to clear the surplus salts and metabolic wastes, the latter build up in the urinary system. Such an environment facilitates the development of crystals in the kidneys and burns the urinary tract resulting in pain, burning of the urinary tract or even infections that might need medical attention.

Reduced Physical Activity and Its Effect on Kidney Health

Less physical activity during winter is another causative factor. Individuals are more inclined to move less and stay at home and this may decrease metabolism and disrupt fluid balance in the body. Moreover, several layers of clothing may lead to slight sweating, which is unnoticeable, which is a further cause of dehydration. Elderly people and those who have diabetes or hypertension are especially susceptible to it since their kidneys are already being strained and their thirst sensor might be impaired.

Role of Winter Illnesses and Caffeinated Drinks

There is a role of winter illnesses as well. Increase in fluid loss and lack of appetite towards food and water may be caused by fever, cough and common infections. Whenever people are in cold weather, many of them depend heavily on tea or coffee taking it that warm drinks are enough to hydrate them. Nonetheless, caffeinated beverages may exert a slight diuretic effect, which raises the volume of urine and may aggravate dehydration in case of insufficient replacement with plain water.

You may like to read

Why Ignoring Hydration in Winter Can Be Dangerous?

The neglect of hydration in winter may be dangerous. Dehydration causes a decrease in blood supply to the kidneys which are unable to efficiently filter the harmful toxins. Repeated episodes may over time cause a state of acute kidney injury or may increase the onset of chronic kidney disease. Dark-colored urine, fatigue, lower back pain, or decreased urine output are symptoms that are usually ignored in winter but are expected to be taken as a warning sign.

TRENDING NOW

Simple Steps to Protect Kidney Health During Winter

It takes effort to keep the kidneys healthy throughout the winter. It is necessary to consume a sufficient amount of water in regular intervals, even when I am not thirsty. Eating a lot of water fruits and vegetables, avoiding salt overconsumption, and remaining in a relatively active condition can greatly alleviate the seasonal risks to the kidneys. The fact that dehydration is not a summer-only issue is an important step towards preventing unnecessary kidney issues in India in the colder months.