Winter Can Silently Harm Your Kidneys: Nephrologist Explains Why Cold Weather Raises Kidney Disease Risk And How To Stay Safe

Cold weather can quietly affect kidney health. A nephrologist explains winter kidney risks, dehydration signs, vulnerable groups, and simple steps to protect your kidneys.

The winter season poses a hidden threat to kidney health. People consume less water during the winter season because they don't feel thirsty. However, kidneys require a sufficient amount of water to perform their waste removal function. The blood becomes thicker when we drink less which leads to decreased urine production and toxic substances start to accumulate in the body. Three groups of people are more at risk in winter. This includes elderly people, people suffering from diabetes and those who have high blood pressure.

Cold Weather, Blood Pressure and Silent Kidney Damage

According to Dr Umesh Gupta, Director & HOD, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare, "Blood pressure exists as an undetected health issue. The body naturally increases blood pressure through blood vessel constriction when it experiences cold temperatures. Your kidneys will experience silent damage when your blood pressure reaches higher levels than what you already have. Many patients stop tracking their blood pressure when winter arrives while they also fail to take their prescribed medications, thinking they have no health issues. The progression of kidney damage becomes invisible to us because we do not experience any symptoms."

Reduced Physical Activity and Its Impact on Kidneys

Physical activity also drops in winter. People choose to walk less they exercise less and they stay inside their homes for longer periods. The consumption of high-calorie and fatty foods results in weight gain and elevated blood sugar levels. The kidneys experience damage from all these factors. I recommend that my patients perform light indoor exercises which include stretching and yoga and brief house walks to maintain blood circulation and kidney function.

Winter Diet, Salt and Sugar Intake

Dr Umesh said, "We generally tend to eat more paranthas, fried snacks, and packaged foods during winter. Due to high consumption of salt, the blood pressure increases, which puts additional strain on the kidneys. On the other hand, sugary foods create unstable blood sugar level that further damages kidney function in diabetic patients."

Painkiller Overuse and Kidney Risk

People use painkillers as their own treatment for body aches and joint pains which creates another health issue. Overuse of painkillers without the approval of doctor can also affect kidney function, especially in patients who are dehydrated or already have kidney disease.

Early Signs of Kidney Stress

The main issue with kidney diseases, especially in the initial stages is that there are no noticeable symptoms. You may not feel anything at first. The body shows signs of kidney stress through three main indicators which include foot swelling, decreased urine output, fatigue, high blood pressure, and sugar levels. In case any of these symptoms are seen, blood and urine tests are done which can detect the disease even in early stages, and prevent further harm to the organs.

Simple Winter Habits to Protect Kidney Health

Following simple practices in the winter season can help prevent kidney problems. It includes drinking water regularly, staying active and doing light exercise even at home, avoid eating high-calorie foods, checking BP and sugar levels regularly and eating the prescribed medicines.