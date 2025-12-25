Winter Can Silently Damage Your Kidneys: Why Hydration, Blood Pressure and Lifestyle Choices Matter

Winter dehydration can quietly harm kidney health. A doctor explains how low water intake and uncontrolled blood pressure increase kidney damage risk.

The winter season creates hidden dangers which affect patients with kidney diseases and individuals who have risk factors. The cold months of winter cause patients to develop worse kidney health because they change their daily routines. People make a typical error when they consume less water. People believe they need less water because the body produces less sweat. Moreover, they also feel less thirsty. However, this is wrong.

Reduced Water Intake Can Harm Kidneys

According to Dr Sagar Gupta, Director & Head- Kidney Diseases & Transplant Medicine, Asian Hospital, "The body requires sufficient water intake because it enables the kidneys to perform their function of removing toxins from the body. The body experiences blood thickening and reduced urine production and fast kidney function deterioration when water consumption becomes insufficient. The elderly population together with those suffering from diabetes face the highest risk of infection."

Cold Weather Can Raise Blood Pressure

The doctor further explained that blood pressure is a major health issue which needs attention. The body responds to cold temperatures by constricting blood vessels which results in elevated blood pressure. The condition poses a threat to people who already have high blood pressure. Patients tend to stop monitoring their blood pressure during winter months while some patients fail to take their prescribed medications without understanding the potential dangers. High blood pressure stands as a primary risk factor which damages the kidneys.

Lack of Physical Activity Affects Kidney Function

"Physical exercise becomes challenging for us during winter months. People now avoid walking and prefer to stay inside their homes. The reduction of physical activity results in weight accumulation which produces elevated blood sugar levels and unmanaged blood pressure that negatively impacts kidney function. Short indoor exercises together with light stretching activities can help people protect their kidney function," added Dr Sagar.

Unhealthy Winter Diet Adds Extra Load on Kidneys

People also change their eating habits. People tend to consume more salty fried and processed foods during winter months. Due to excessive salt consumption, kidneys have to operate at increased capacity, which also increases blood pressure. People who have kidney problems or diabetes or high blood pressure should restrict their consumption of pickles and packaged snacks and sodium-rich soups.

Painkillers Can Worsen Kidney Damage

The rising practice of using pain medications to treat body pains represents a new challenge. The repeated use of these medications leads to kidney damage which becomes more severe when patients experience dehydration. You should take pain relief only after receiving medical approval because self-administration of these medications is not recommended.

Skipping Medical Check-ups Is Risky

Patients tend to avoid their scheduled monitoring appointments during the winter months because they appear to be in good health. The initial stages of kidney disease do not produce any noticeable symptoms. The early detection of health issues becomes possible through basic medical tests which include blood pressure measurement and blood sugar and kidney function assessments.

Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Protect Kidneys

However, simple practices and changes in lifestyle can help protect the kidneys. The most important is drinking enough water. Stay as active as possible. These days, due to winter and pollution, it is not advised to go out, but stay active and do simple exercises at home. It is important to maintain the prescribed meditation and follow up with your nephrologist for regular medical checkups if you are suffering from diabetes or BP. Winter should not be synonymous with gajar ka halwa or sweets. Eat healthy.