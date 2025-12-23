Winter Can Quietly Damage Kidneys In People With Diabetes And High Blood Pressure, Warns Urologist

Winter is often associated with comfort, festive foods, and a slower pace of life. But to the diabetic, the high blood pressure individual, the cold winter months can silently creep up and destroy the kidneys. Numerous physicians have long seen an annual (seasonal) increase of the number of complaints of worsening kidney dysfunction in winter even in patients who seemed stable only a few months previously. Alterations in blood pressure, blood sugar management, hydration, and activity of the day during cold weather are all cumulative stressors of the kidneys - and are usually not clearly exhibited. This is the most important hidden risk of winter which should be understood to avoid kidney damage in the long run.

Kidney Damage in People with Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

Speaking to Dr Vineet Malhotra, Head of Urology and Director, VNA Hospital, "Every winter, I see a familiar pattern in my clinic. Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure come in with worsening kidney reports. Many are surprised. 'Doctor, I was fine till last year,' they say. What most people don't realise is that winter quietly increases the strain on the kidneys, especially in those already living with diabetes or high BP."

Our kidneys work throughout the day. The body depends on these organs to perform three essential functions which include blood purification, waste elimination, and fluid equilibrium maintenance. The small blood vessels within the kidneys become damaged because of diabetes while high blood pressure maintains a steady force against these vessels. This progressively reduces the functioning ability of the kidneys. The impact is more during winter.

Cold Weather Causes Blood Pressure Spikes

The body's blood vessels naturally constrict during the winter months to protect the body's heat. The process leads to an increase in blood pressure. The blood pressure increase becomes substantial for people who already have hypertension. The higher blood pressure creates additional stress on the kidney filters which leads to faster deterioration of their function. Physical activity levels decrease simultaneously with this process. Also, due to cold, fog, and now smog, people miss their morning walks.

Dr Vineet said, "The body faces challenges in maintaining stable blood sugar when winter starts. The combination of reduced physical activity with large portions of food and traditional holiday dining practices leads to unstable blood sugar levels. Patients stop monitoring it because they believe they no longer need to do so."

Early Signs of Kidney Damage

The early signs of kidney damage do not produce any pain symptoms. The kidneys experience silent damage from high sugar consumption until patients develop noticeable symptoms which indicate their kidneys have already suffered significant damage.

People tend to overlook their need to drink enough water. The body produces less sweat during the winter months which results in decreased thirst levels. The human body requires more water than what people actually drink. The body experiences blood thickening, high blood sugar levels, and high blood pressure when it becomes dehydrated.

The reduction of water consumption by patients with kidney disease decreases blood circulation which leads to immediate deterioration of their kidney function particularly among senior citizens.

It has also been observed that people miss their scheduled doses of medicines or they decide to stop taking their medications without seeking medical guidance. The combination of cold weather with missed medication can trigger blood pressure surges which damages the kidneys.

Steps to Protect Kidney Health During Winter

People who know about kidney damage can usually stop its progression through proper care. The patient needs to monitor their blood pressure and sugar levels while drinking enough water and taking their medications as prescribed without any breaks. The protection of kidney health requires people to stay active inside their homes while they should limit their salt consumption and only use painkillers when their doctor provides a prescription.

Patients need to consult a doctor right away when they experience foot swelling together with reduced urine output, unusual fatigue, problems managing their blood pressure or blood sugar levels.