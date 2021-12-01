- Health A-Z
Winter is pleasing! But this season is also synonymous with smog. Yes, the air quality tends to worsen owing to air pollution leading to smog. This smog can invite a variety of health problems that can steal one's peace of mind. The smog can exacerbate symptoms of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and even take a toll on one's eyes and heart. It is imperative to take certain precautions while dealing with the smog and stay healthy and hearty. Read on to know more about the guidelines you need to follow.
Smog is seen when the fog tends to mix with the pollutants present in the air. It is a no-brainer that air pollutants emitted from cars and bursting crackers combined with fog form a thick layer in the atmosphere, called smog. Did you know that smog impacts almost every part of the body? Yes, you have heard it right! It can be worrisome for you.
It can lead to respiratory distress leading to problems like sore throat, irritated throat, breathlessness, asthma, bronchitis, cough, pneumonia, lung fibrosis, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, wheezing, tiredness, allergies, infections, chest pain, bronchiolitis, runny nose, congestion, watery eyes, and burning, itching, swelling and dry eyes, damage to cells in the respiratory system. Thus, one's health will deteriorate, and there will be higher morbidity and mortality rates. Thus, it is essential to take utmost care when the air quality worsens.
(The article is contributed by Dr Ashwani Seth, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Karol Bagh, Delhi)
