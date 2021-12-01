Winter And Pollution - A Problematic Combination! Foolproof Ways To Stay Healthy During Smog

Winter combined with smog can be a deadly combination as it can lead to many diseases. Here are some expert-approved ways to safeguard yourself during smog.

Winter is pleasing! But this season is also synonymous with smog. Yes, the air quality tends to worsen owing to air pollution leading to smog. This smog can invite a variety of health problems that can steal one's peace of mind. The smog can exacerbate symptoms of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and even take a toll on one's eyes and heart. It is imperative to take certain precautions while dealing with the smog and stay healthy and hearty. Read on to know more about the guidelines you need to follow.

Smog is seen when the fog tends to mix with the pollutants present in the air. It is a no-brainer that air pollutants emitted from cars and bursting crackers combined with fog form a thick layer in the atmosphere, called smog. Did you know that smog impacts almost every part of the body? Yes, you have heard it right! It can be worrisome for you.

Health Problems Due To Smog

It can lead to respiratory distress leading to problems like sore throat, irritated throat, breathlessness, asthma, bronchitis, cough, pneumonia, lung fibrosis, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, wheezing, tiredness, allergies, infections, chest pain, bronchiolitis, runny nose, congestion, watery eyes, and burning, itching, swelling and dry eyes, damage to cells in the respiratory system. Thus, one's health will deteriorate, and there will be higher morbidity and mortality rates. Thus, it is essential to take utmost care when the air quality worsens.

Follow These Vital Tips To Deal With Smog

Do not step out of the house when the air quality in your area is poor. Moreover, Covid-19 is still there, so it will be a good idea to remain indoors

Even if you are required to step out of the house due to urgency then wear an appropriate mask or cover your face with a stole. Policemen, vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers need to be cautious when there is air pollution

Doing a physical activity while there is air pollution is dangerous for your health. Avoid running, cycling, or doing yoga in open. It is the best idea to work out indoors

Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water to flush out toxins from the body. Eat foods jam-packed with Vitamin C, E, and beta-carotene to boost immunity. Eating green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, almonds, walnuts, berries can also be beneficial. Furthermore, fatty fish, pineapple, kiwi, onion, and peppers help as natural anti-allergic

Install an air purifier at home that will filter fine pollutants and help you breathe freely

Keep the doors and windows closed when the air quality worsens

Avoid crowded places, heavy traffic and do not be around sick people

Those with asthma should keep the pump handy and stock up on medication without fail

Avoid burning garbage, plastics, and other discarded items

(The article is contributed by Dr Ashwani Seth, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Karol Bagh, Delhi)