Winter Ailments On The Rise As Temperatures Fall: Beware Of Heart Diseases, Brain Strokes And Hypertension

Winter Ailments On The Rise As Temperatures Fall: Beware Of Heart Diseases, Brain Strokes And Hypertension

Some areas in India are witnessing a sudden uptick in winter ailments because of the sudden temperature fall and cold wave.

States in India are battling with severe cold wave in the first week of January. The sudden dip in temperatures have also lead to an uptick in ailments like heart diseases, hypertension and brain strokes. According to recent reports from Ranchi district, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients suffering from these health problems. They reported to be facing serious symptoms of heart complications, elevated blood pressure and brain strokes. A surgeon spoke to the media confirming this fact.

Why Are You At Risk Of Heart Diseases Or Stroke In Winters?

Why do such ailments rise in the winter months? Experts have answered this question by saying that in the winter months, our blood thickens and becomes more viscous and the artery walls also shrink. This can limit the blood flow to the brain, which can cause a stroke. Whereas, when the blood becomes thick, the chances of blockage and clots are higher, this can cause a heart attack.

Why Does Your Blood Pressure Increase In The Winter Months?

Regular blood pressure monitoring is paramount for those managing hypertension, especially during winter. Fluctuations in blood pressure can be subtle and may go unnoticed, making routine check-ups a crucial aspect of preventive healthcare. Consultation with healthcare professionals allows for timely adjustments to medications or lifestyle recommendations, minimizing the risk of stroke. "There is an uptick among individuals experiencing brain stroke.

TRENDING NOW