Many people wait impatiently the whole year for winters. The cold season brings with it relief from the searing hot summers. But this is also the time when you are at risk of a few diseases. In fact, many infectious diseases are seasonal and most of us are aware of the seasonal cycle of influenza outbreaks, which peaks in the winter months. Some health problems like asthma, the common cold, sore throat and cold sores are often a frequent occurrence in cold weather. In fact, they can be given the tag of winter ailments.

According to researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, there are four main drivers of seasonality in infectious diseases. Researchers say that ‘environmental factors like temperature and humidity regulate seasonal flu. In vector-borne diseases like Zika too, the environment plays a role in the proliferation of mosquitos. Host behaviours such as children coming into close proximity with each other during the school year are a factor in measles. Ecological factors such as algae play a role the outbreak of cholera. Seasonal biological rhythms, similar to those that govern migration and hibernation in animals, may also be a factor in diseases like polio, although more research is needed’.

SEASONAL AILMENTS MAY BE DUE TO GENE ACTIVITY

Another study at the University of Cambridge says that our immune systems vary with the seasons. This may explain why certain conditions like heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis are aggravated in winter while people tend to be healthier in the summer. Researchers say that that the activity of almost a quarter of our genes (5,136 out of 22,822 genes tested) differs according to the time of year, with some more active in winter and others more active in summer. This seasonality also affects our immune cells and the composition of our blood and adipose tissue (fat). The journal Nature Communications published this study.

A FEW COMMON WINTER AILMENTS

Winter is a bad time for the heart and mental health. But there are many other common diseases that surface in cold weather. Let us take a look at a few winter ailments.

Colds

A blocked or runny nose is very common in winters. But taking the proper precaution can help you avoid this condition. Wash your hands frequently to kill harmful bacteria. Practice proper hygiene. Have a lot of soups and immunity building foods. And, of course, stay warm.

Sore throat

This is often the result of viral infection and is a common winter ailment. If you are allergic to dust and pollution, you may experience this more frequently in winters. Wear a warm scarf. You can gargle with hot salty water for relief. Sip on honey-ginger tea and, again, keep warm.

Norovirus or winter vomiting

Sometimes, you may suffer from a bout of vomiting for no apparent reason. This is actually due to an infectious stomach condition. It is also called the winter vomiting bug. You can avoid this by being very strict about hygiene. It is not serious but can be an irritation. Drink lots of water. Have soups and keep yourself hydrated.

Joint aches

This is another winter ailment that is very common. If you suffer from arthritis, your condition may become worse during the cold winter months. But if you stay positive and do some exercises regularly, you should be fine.