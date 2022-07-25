Will Monkeypox Be Next The COVID-19 Pandemic For India?

To understand whether monkeypox can become a pandemic in India, one needs to understand that this virus is not new. Read on to know more.

India has confirmed a total of four cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus in the last week. Three cases have been reported from Kerala, and one from the national capital. Just when the world was coming out of the Covid pandemic, or getting used to it may be, the arrival of another highly infectious monkeypox virus not just put health authorities on alert but also triggered panic among people. At this point, the question that is making everyone worried is whether the monkeypox infection will lead to another pandemic in the country.

Monkeypox virus infection is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the family of smallpox viruses. As of now, the virus was only limited to isolated parts of Africa, however, currently, it is spreading rapidly across the globe. The infection leads to flu-like symptoms such as fever, body ache, back pain, sore throat, skin rashes, muscle cramps, etc. The arrival of this new infection has triggered fears among the people as the country is also reeling under the threat of an impending fourth wave of COVID-19. In this article, let's understood the chances of the monkeypox virus becoming the next pandemic.

What Is WHO Saying?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already confirmed that the monkeypox virus has already entered over 70 nations and it is now slowly spreading its tentacles in India. Taking cognizance of the situation, the global health body has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency of international concern. The health body also termed the virus spread as a 'matter of concern' and urged the at-risk countries to strengthen surveillance and public health measures to contain the disease.

Speaking to the media, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said, "Monkeypox has been spreading rapidly and to many countries that have not seen it before, which is a matter of great concern. However, with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population."

How Dangerous Is Monkeypox Virus?

TheHealthSite.com reached out to some experts to understand what is the future going to be for the highly infectious monkeypox virus. "Even if the WHO announces monkeypox is a global emergency, it is too early for anyone to understand what impact that might have. The virus is infectious but compared to COVID-19, monkeypox is still manageable and can be contained with better management skills by the health officials," Dr PK Batra said.

Monkeypox Is Not A New Virus

To understand whether monkeypox can become a pandemic in India, one needs to understand that this virus is not new. Yes, unlike COVID-19, a novel disease, the first case of monkeypox virus infection was identified in the year 1970, when a 9-month-old baby tested positive for the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unlike COVID-19, the symptoms of the monkeypox virus are not that severe and usually lead to flu-like signs. Also, these symptoms last for 2 4 weeks and the case fatality ratio ranges between 0 and 11%.

Are Monkeypox Symptoms Always Mild?

Monkeypox virus infection symptoms are mostly mild, these include fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes, along with skin rashes. However, in rare cases, the virus infection can lead to complications such as pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis and infection in the cornea leading to blindness and deaths in children and those with a weak immune system.

