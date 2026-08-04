Why your brain fights to regain lost weight, study finds

A recent study showed that the reason why trying to lose weight is so challenging is due to the fact that our body fights any sudden decrease in weight. The body wants to keep being as fat as it is because it thinks that if it goes any lower, it will starve to death. To do that, it burns less energy than usual and makes you feel hungrier so that you eat more than you normally would. The authors of the study state that weight loss is not simply a matter of willpower. Instead, it is a physiological battle between the mind, instincts, and hormones. Researchers argue that currently available anti-obesity drugs could help overcome these natural barriers to weight loss, but the best way to tackle the problem is by preventing it in the first place.

Your brain fights to regain lost weight

For decades, the way to solve the problem of excess weight was regarded as the simplest of all: a person needs to eat less, do sports, and be disciplined. Meanwhile, research studies have shown that the body has built-in systems that work against weight loss. The brain can fight attempts to lose weight by any means, so a person cannot just lose weight at will. A recent study on the mechanisms of weight loss has revealed fascinating facts about how the brain works to resist weight loss.

Researchers have concluded that in order to get rid of excess weight, a person will have to fight against their own brain, which is a difficult task. The main reason for this is that the human body has mechanisms that allow it to store fat for times of food shortage. These useful functions in the past ensured the survival of the species, but now they work against the person who wants to lose weight.

Why does the body resist weight loss?

For early humans, the ability to store fat was probably critical. If food was scarce, it was necessary to accumulate reserves to avoid starvation. Early humans had a diet that was unpredictable in both quality and quantity, but at the same time, they led a physically active life. Thus, the human body developed intricate regulatory mechanisms to keep the fat stores at times of food shortage. When losing weight, a person may find it extraordinarily hard to reduce their body weight further since the body will perceive this as a possible famine and will begin to store fat. The process is facilitated by increased hunger hormones and reduced satiety and a decrease in the body's energy expenditure. Thus, the body will begin to hoard energy in fat stores. According to researchers, the brain seems to have a remarkable ability to maintain a certain weight. For example, it is theorized that the brain holds on to memories about a person's past weight. This ability was probably crucial for maintaining body weight in times of crisis. If early humans lost weight too quickly due to food shortages, the body would have started to store fat to be able to survive the famine.

Unfortunately, the same mechanism that helped early humans to survive can prevent modern people from losing weight. Today, people have regular access to cheap, fatty, and sugary food and lead a much more sedentary lifestyle than early humans.

The brain's 'memory' of weight

The research found that the brain might adapt to the increased weight, which makes it difficult for the person to shed the extra pounds and regain their previous weight. Therefore, in most cases, people regain weight because the system in their bodies notifies them that they are low in energy. The results explain why diets are challenging and why individuals find it difficult to maintain their desired weight. This is because the process of losing weight can be interrupted due to the body's instincts that prompt it to store more fat. The research is a further step in establishing that obesity determines a complicated interaction of the brain and hormones and not just laziness or lack of willpower.

Can medicine override biology?

The increasing availability of drugs that assist with weight loss has ushered in a new era for treating obesity. Wegovy and Mounjaro are two such medications that act on the patient's endogenous hormone system, tricking the brain into thinking they have eaten more than they have and reducing their hunger.

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As the success of these pharmaceuticals grows, so do concerns about their use and effectiveness. While drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro do decrease weight, they often have unpleasant side effects that can halt further progress for those who experience them.

Furthermore, a patient's weight frequently rebounds when medication use is ceased, as their body compensates for the decreased food consumption. Researchers are now seeking to discover alternate treatments that would enable a patient to wean themselves off medication and maintain their reduced weight without further assistance. This can be accomplished if researchers learn to harness the same neural pathways responsible for stimulating the patient's natural ability to return to their previous weight when attempting to lower it.

Health is more than a number on the scales

The research discussed in the article can be seen as an attempt to draw a clear distinction between optimal health and obesity on the scale. Exercise, right amounts of sleep, proper diet, and psychological well-being can contribute to a healthy cardiovascular system and metabolic processes, which would result in improved health indicators irrespective of whether a person actually loses weight or not.

This is why it is important to focus on other aspects of health in addition to weight loss in order to prevent the consequences of obesity.

Prevention starts early

Scientists are also working on ways to prevent obesity by studying how society can avoid overweight and obesity, rather than simply treating those who already have it. There are also various approaches, such as healthier school meals, less junk-food marketing to children, better-designed suburbs that encourage people to walk and cycle, and restaurant portion control. Furthermore, scientists believe that the period around conception and up to about age 7 is vital for determining how the body regulates hunger and satiety, metabolism and fat storage. Researchers are also looking into parental diet, breastfeeding and physical activity, and how these factors can cause changes in a child's weight regulation system.

A biological battle, not a failure of willpower

The study suggests a new way of thinking about the difficulties many people experience when trying to lose weight and keep it off by illustrating that obesity and weight gain are not just the result of personal failings but also biological factors. This is not to say that there is no role for individual agency in the matter. Maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough exercise, and getting enough sleep generally helps people to be healthier and maintain a normal weight. However, it can be hard to stick to very strict diets because the body may fight against perceived attempts to lower its weight by increasing feelings of hunger and reducing the rate at which it burns calories.

Ultimately, it is clear that human biology plays a large role in determining how successful an individual will be when attempting to lose weight and keep it off, and for those who find themselves continually battling their own bodies when attempting to diet, the study suggests that their biology might be the culprit. As neuroscience develops and we better understand the biological mechanisms that cause these difficulties, new pharmaceutical advancements will be made in the fight against obesity, and hopefully, society will be better equipped to handle and prevent the issue.

Disclaimer: The information in this article should only be a general guide and in no way a substitute for medical or health-related advice. Losing weight, the use of Wegovy and Mounjaro, and other obesity treatments must be discussed with a medical professional and will depend on individual circumstances, biology, and other factors. Please remember that these are only guidelines, that your doctor should be consulted about any changes to your diet or exercise regimen, and that information on the mechanisms and interactions in human biology affecting weight loss changes over time.