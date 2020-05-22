Have Body Ache? 10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Ignore Constant Pain

Are you worried about constant body ache? Here are some of the most common causes of constant body pain you should know.

Suffering from a body ache? Don't just ignore it, the pain can be a symptom of an underlying health condition. Body aches are a common symptom of many serious conditions.

Standing, walking, or exercising for long periods of time may lead to body aches. If it's the reason in your case, it is not a thing to worry about. Take note - viral or bacterial infections, hypothyroidism, arteriosclerosis, and lupus can also cause muscles and joint pain.

No matter your age, constant body aches can affect anyone and be a harrowing experience. The most common body aches are headache, neck and back pain, muscle pain, joint pain; and also neuropathic pain, which occur when the nervous system doesn't function properly. It is a medical condition that needs attention and should not be ignored. Here are some of the most common causes of constant body pain you should know.

Is Constant Body Pain A Matter Of Concern?

The most obvious symptom of this condition is, of course, the severe pain in the muscles and joints, a lot like what you experience during flu. But there are other symptoms that occur along with the pain:

Fever

When the pain becomes severe, tenderness in the joint areas

Inflammation of the muscles

Lack of sleep due to constant pain

Weakness and a general feeling of being sick

Diseases That Lead To Body Pain

Certain diseases can lead to this problem, and it is prudent to get checked and treated for the same. Some of such diseases are:

Fibromyalgia

This is a disorder with hallmark symptoms of chronic widespread body pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances that negatively affect the quality of life. The other symptoms are:

Painful tender points

Morning stiffness

Depression

Anxiety

Cognitive difficulties

Mood and anxiety disorders generally co-occur with fibromyalgia, since they have common pathophysiologic (functional changes associated with or resulting from disease or injury) abnormalities.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Migraine

Temporomandibular disorder (jaw and surrounding facial muscle problems)

Painful bladder syndrome

Inflammation of the prostate gland and chronic pelvic pain

This means, that if you have Fibromyalgia, you may also have one or more of the mentioned medical symptoms.

Treatment

To relieve body pain and help you cope with the symptoms your doctor may prescribe antidepressants or muscle relaxants to reduce pain perception in your brain. But the first line of treatment involves physical therapy, exercise, eating a well-balanced diet, stress-relief methods such as massage and relaxation techniques like yoga asanas for stress relief and cognitive-behavioural therapy.

In some cases, non-pharmacologic treatment has shown to be more useful than medications alone. For example, studies have shown that yoga, acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), are valid therapeutic methods for Fibromyalgia.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)

The symptoms are almost the same as in fibromyalgia, however, when the feeling of extreme fatigue doesn't improve with rest it is possibly a case of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Lyme disease

This disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi that spreads through the bite of the black-legged tick. Symptoms are:

Marked fatigue

Severe headache

Widespread musculoskeletal pain

Tender points in characteristic locations

Pain and stiffness in many joints

Impairment of sensation

Difficulty with concentration

Memory loss

Sleep disturbances

Treatment

Although the disease can be cured with antibiotics if diagnosed in the early stages, it can cause complications such as long-term joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis) and heart rhythm problems, as well as brain and nervous system problems. So, apart from the above symptoms (which usually show up later) check with your doctor if you have a large, red, expanding rash that may look like a bull s eye, or you have been bitten by a tick when hiking or walking in dense or bushy areas.

Stress

Cliched but true, stress can also be responsible for constant body ache. Some common symptoms of this condition are

Headache

Muscle pain

Chest pain

Fatigue

Sleep problems

Stomach upsets

But, if you're not sure whether stress is causing the symptoms or if you've taken steps to control your stress, but your symptoms continue, experts suggest you see your doctor check for other potential causes. Know more about stress and how to deal with it.

Low Levels Of Vitamin D

Low levels of vitamin D are one of the reasons for constant and chronic body pain. Known to help in the absorption of calcium, vitamin D helps keep your bones strong, preventing fractures. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, low levels of vitamin D allow your body to absorb only about 10 to 15 per cent of the calcium you eat. And since calcium is required to build stronger and healthy bones vitamin D deficiency indirectly results in weak, soft and achy bones.

Some of the common symptoms of low levels of vitamin D are:

Constant fatigue

Achy bones

Weakness

Treatment

Once diagnosed it is easy to treat this condition with vitamin D supplements and a well-balanced diet. Prolonged deficiency of vitamin D and calcium can also lead to osteoporosis. Find out why women are more prone to osteoporosis than men. If you don't know whether you have a calcium deficiency, take this quiz.

Lack Of Iron In The Blood

Also known as anaemia, this condition occurs due to the lack of iron in your blood. This lack leads to lower amounts of oxygen and nutrients carried to various parts of the body, making you feel tired and achy all over. Other symptoms of this condition include:

Muscle aches

Pale skin and nails

Excessive bleeding during menstruation

Brittle nails and hair

Dizziness

Moodiness and irritability

Treatment

The treatment of iron deficiency anaemia involves iron replacement therapies including tablets and syrups. Apart from that, you will be required to eat foods rich in iron content and live a healthy life.

Multiple Sclerosis

This is a condition that affects the spinal cord and brain. Since the nerves and the brain are involved, people with multiple sclerosis often suffer from constant body aches. Apart from that, the other common symptoms are:

Weakness

Tingling sensation

Numbness

Blurred vision

Muscle stiffness

Urinary problems

Improper cognition

Treatment

In most cases, timely treatment can help delay the progression of the disease; this includes having medication, deep brain stimulation and treating conditions like urinary problems that may arise due to the condition.

Osteoarthritis

This is a form of arthritis where the cartilage between two bones erodes, causing the bones to rub against each other, leading to pain and discomfort. Due to the nature of this disease, you might suffer from constant body ache that sometimes can be debilitating. Apart from that other symptoms of this disease are:

Soreness and stiffness of joints

Pain in the hips, back and hands that usually reduces after movement

Stiffness in the morning and excessive activity.

Nerve damage

This is a condition where, as the name suggests, your nerves (usually in a particular region) are damaged due to disease or injury. This condition causes the nerves to malfunction leading to pain all over the body, especially in the region that is hurt. Some of the common symptoms associated with this condition are:

Muscle pain

Tingling

Muscle spasms

Lack of coordination

Other Ailments

Other chronic diseases such as:

Lupus

Rheumatoid arthritis

Viral gastroenteritis

Common flu

Tuberculosis (as per doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

Cancer

Injuries from accidents, whether minor or major, may result in such body aches. Unfortunately, the condition can worsen during winters or during cold weather.

Constant and widespread aches can also be genetic.

Ageing can also cause chronic body aches. Older adults are more likely to have long-term medical problems, such as diabetes or arthritis, which can lead to ongoing pain. For reasons unknown, sometimes not having any illness may also cause constant body aches in older adults.

Some diseases also cause constant body aches. Severe or prolonged widespread pains may indicate serious disorders or diseases. Do not ignore it; consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Even though sometimes these may be confused with infective or inflammatory conditions, particularly in young individuals, and degenerative conditions of the spine and hip in the elderly. This may delay the diagnosis and treatment leading to poor outcomes or even death.