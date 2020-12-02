Most of us sleep with socks on during winters. But some people have a habit of wearing socks in bed throughout the year. It may seem strange, but this habit turns out to be good for health. Experts say wearing socks in bed helps assist the body’s internal temperature regulation, which help us get to sleep faster. And we all know that sleep is essential for normal brain and body function. So, if you have difficulty falling asleep, you can try this trick. Also Read - From stress to insomnia: 6 Amazing health benefits of Epsom salt you should know

Cold feet might be the reason for your restless nights. If your feet are uncomfortably cold, you may find it hard to fall asleep. It can also make you wake up in the middle of the night and have difficulty getting back to sleep. Warming your feet before you go to bed also gives a message to the brain that it's bedtime.

Wearing socks is the easiest and the safest way to keep your feet warm overnight. Rice socks, a hot water bottle, or a heating blanket are other methods to combat cold feet, but these may overheat or burn your feet.

But sleep is not the only benefit of wearing socks at night. Keep reading to find out more about this habit and health benefits.

Reduces chances of Raynaud’s attack

Raynaud’s disease is a condition that affects the blood vessels in the skin. Raynaud’s attack occurs when blood flow to the hands and feet is reduced, causing the fingers and toes to turn cold, numb, change colour to white or blue. A person may experience a Raynaud’s attack when he/she feels cold or stressed. Wearing socks in bed can help prevent an attack or reduce symptoms by keeping your feet warm and improving blood circulation.

Prevents hot flashes

Hot flashes are the most common symptom experienced by women going through menopause and perimenopause. It is the sudden feeling of warmth, which is usually most intense over the face, neck and chest. A hot flash can also cause sweating and palpitations. If the body loses too much heat, you might feel cold or get chills afterward. Wearing socks can help lower your core body temperature during the night and thus prevent hot flashes.

Improves cracked heels

Wearing cotton socks can also help heal dry, cracked heels. Apply petroleum jelly onto the heels before bed, and immediately put on white cotton socks. This can help to lock in the moisturizer and prevent drying out.

Increases chances of orgasm during sex

According to a study, couples who wore socks in bed are more likely to achieve an orgasm during sex. The researchers were reportedly investigating brain responses during sex when they accidentally discovered that cold feet put people off while wearing socks increased the participants’ ability to achieve an orgasm by 30 percent. However, the study reported by a popular British Channel, included only 13 couples.

Socks made of natural soft fibres such as merino wool or cashmere can give better results than cotton or artificial fibre socks. Avoid wearing tight-fitting socks as they might constrict circulation.

Wearing socks in bed may cause overheating in some people. If you feel too hot, remove your socks.